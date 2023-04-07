BRATTLEBORO — After six years on the Select Board, some of which have been considered by board members to be “turbulent,” Tim Wessel is reconfiguring his life and reprioritizing.
His family and work were his main priorities. However, he called the Select Board “a close third.”
“And now I get to expand those two others,” he said after not seeking reelection in the March election. “I’m telling people I need to concentrate on making a living again.”
Wessel estimated the regularly bimonthly meetings lasted about five hours, then he could spend another five hours a week on research and town-related business. One of his favorite parts of the job was “keeping people informed about how to get plugged into their own government.”
Having served from March 2017 to March 2023, Wessel said, his six years on the board were “bifurcated by March 2020.” That’s when meetings went virtual and the town reckoned with its standards of community safety following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Wessel chaired the board in 2020. He was responsible for keeping meetings running smoothly under the new remote format and helping to set agendas.
Before that, Wessel helped push through the 1 percent local option tax. The revenue source is projected to bring in more than $1 million for fiscal year 2024.
“It’s significant as long as we spend it wisely and don’t feel rich,” Wessel said. “It could be a pressure release valve from keeping taxes out of control.”
A big theme throughout his tenure was local control. Being a Dillon’s Rule state, Vermont only allows local governments to exercise powers expressly granted by the state.
Wessel worked with former Town Manager Peter Elwell and Vermont League of Cities and Towns to advocate for a pilot project that would allow towns more power in making local decisions. While it didn’t work out the way they had anticipated, as the Senate would approve bills that would then die in the House of Representatives, Wessel said there were “a lot of small victories” for local control. For instance, recent legislation allows other towns to take an action if another has already received special permission from the state.
Appointed to the Vermont Cannabis Advisory Committee in 2021 to represent municipalities as the state set up a marketplace for cannabis sales, Wessel fought for towns and cities hosting retailers and growers to get 2 percent of tax revenue.
“Didn’t win that one either,” he said, as towns hosting such businesses only get 1 percent if they have a local 1 percent option tax.
Issues related to local control partly inspired Wessel to make a bid for Vermont Senate in November. He ran as an independent and came in third to Democrats Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim.
Very influenced by Buddhism as philosophy, Wessel sees the relevance of the religion’s talk about “the Middle Way” in municipal governance. He called it “often the best path forward” for progress, although it can leave both sides of an argument not feeling completely happy.
“On reflection, after six years, I think so much depends on having leaders who can see the truth lies in the middle, between two extreme positions,” he said. “Because at the municipal level, you hear the most from the extremes. So it’s your job to find the reasonable position before you move forward with a policy.”
Currently, Wessel is going through a transition. He said he’s figuring out how to participate in useful ways when it comes to town politics.
His goal of making Brattleboro better still remains. He has volunteered to be on the town’s Development Review Board.
“My main concentration going forward is solving housing for Brattleboro,” he said.
He had been a big proponent of providing the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development $50,000 for a project to bring as many as 300 units to the campus. The money originates as revolving loan funds from the Vermont Community Development Block Grant.
Wessel said he believes Brattleboro needs “all types of housing.”
“It’s about increasing supply,” he said. “It’s about building relationships.”
One of his “pet projects” on the board involved a rental safety inspection program.
“This board,” he said of the last iteration in which he served, “voted in actual teeth to that because it never really had any penalties associated with it. It’s life safety.”
Wessel said landlords weren’t happy when he was pushing for the program but they were when he came out against a controversial proposal for “just-cause evictions” in the March 7 election.
“Sometimes,” he said, “you’ve got allies and then those allies disappear in your very next decision and you just have to deal with it. It’s just part of politics. You’re never going to please everyone.”
Wessel described feeling “pretty positive about the new board.”
“I’m super happy about Franz [Reichsman] being elected because he’s put in a lot of unrecognized time and energy into the town on all the years I was on the board,” Wessel said of the former Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee chairman and regular presence at meetings.
Asked if he might consider running for an elected position again, Wessel said he promised himself a year off from even thinking about it. That 365 days started in November.
Wessel said he might have to join a major party in a future bid for lawmaker.
“So much energy is expended when you try to be an independent and there’s no support,” he said, coming in third behind the two Democrats.
Wessel said he would probably consider running in a primary election.