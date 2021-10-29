BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man who pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl was sentenced Thursday to time served plus three years of supervised release.
Dean Gero, 54, sold fentanyl-laced heroin from his apartment at 50 Central St., according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont. Gero also hosted drug traffickers at the residence in early 2020, providing them a place to cook, store, and sell their narcotics, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Gero was arrested on Aug. 20, 2020, and released on Aug. 28, 2020, with conditions including a requirement he attend residential treatment for substance use, with additional outpatient counseling as recommended by the U.S. Probation Office to follow.
Gero was one of many people who were arrested following an investigation into drug activity at 50 Central St. According to court records, Jorge Delaoz, 52, of Brattleboro, and Matthew Sinclair, 25, of Dorchester, Mass., distributed fentanyl, heroin and cocaine base from the building in the early months of 2020.
Delaoz, who had also distributed fentanyl elsewhere in Brattleboro in 2019, engaged in this continued drug trafficking despite knowing of a fatal opioid overdose that occurred in late 2019 within yards of 50 Central St., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On April 13, Delaoz was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison, and on Aug. 24, Sinclair was sentenced to serve 18 months. Previously, Delaoz had pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and Sinclair had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.
In March 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 50 Central St. Delaoz jumped out a window of the residence and attempted to flee. Sinclair was found attempting to flush about 38 grams of cocaine base down the toilet.
During the search, officers found a handgun and a magazine containing live rounds near a key fob that belonged to Sinclair, all concealed within the wall of the bedroom where Delaoz was staying.