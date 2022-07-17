BELLOWS FALLS — Two years ago, Ariann Beltran-Rosario and Brianna Goncalves organized a political protest that drew hundreds of people to downtown Bellows Falls to draw attention to Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd.
On Saturday, the issue was abortion rights, but the turnout was modest, with about 20 women, their children, and one man gathered to walk through the downtown and peacefully get their point across.
Chanting "My Body, My Choice, Her Body, Her Choice" and carrying homemade signs from the Waypoint Center through The Square and back, the group encountered honks of support and squealed tires in opposition.
Carrying signs or wearing t-shirts with strong political messages, the overwhelmingly female contingent included pointed messages of "Regulate Your D***," and "Motherhood By Choice, Not Force," and "Why do guns have more rights than me?"
Rosario, 21, of Bellows Falls, who moved to Vermont about four years ago from Puerto Rico, said she felt sure that in Vermont her reproductive freedom was secure.
But Rosario said Saturday's demonstration and others like it was aimed at future generations. "I'm fighting for my daughter's rights," she said.
"We're lucky to be in Vermont," said Sierra West, 21, another organizer.
"We need to make sure our kids have the same rights," West said. "It's not an age thing," she said, pointing to the variety of ages who turned out for the demonstration.
Goncalves, also 21, from Bellows Falls, said when they organized the Black Lives Matter demonstration two years ago, they only expected 25 people to turn out.
The group leaders spoke in favor of Proposal 5, which will be voted on statewide in November. It would amend the Vermont Constitution "to reflect the value that every Vermonter should be afforded personal reproductive liberty."
The amendment has already passed the Vermont House and Senate in two successive legislative sessions, and now must be voted on publicly to go into effect.
Liz Roberts, 25, of Brattleboro, came with her stepmother and her two young sons, Micah, 4, and Keenan, 3.
"It means a lot to me," said Roberts. And, she said, she was setting an example for her sons to follow to speak up and take a stand. "I am teaching my kids this is stuff that matters," she said.
