SPOFFORD, N.H. — A tornado clocking 90 mph winds briefly touched down near Spofford Lake, uprooting a number of trees and destroying a few outbuildings, according to the National Weather Service.
"A very brief but damaging tornado touched down in Chesterfield Monday night," stated the notice, "as a thunderstorm moved through the area."
The EF-1 tornado caused "significant tree damage" just north of Mill Pond Road, uprooting and snapping about 200 trees.
Though a number of outbuildings were destroyed, there was no permanent residential structure damage, stated the notice.
According to Chesterfield property records, there are two homes on Mill Pond Road. The Reformer was unsuccessful in contacting the property owners.
The tornado had a path of about one-third of a mile and a width of about 250 yards, and touched down at 10:22 p.m.
"A warm front advanced across New Hampshire during the evening of July 18, putting Southern New Hampshire in a warm and unstable airmass," stated the notice. "The unstable airmass was associated with strong dynamics aloft, which brought a high shear environment. These ingredients combined to support rotating thunderstorms across Southwest New Hampshire."
No one was injured during the event, according to the notice.
Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering visited the location and talked with Eversource employees who were assessing the damage.
"It was a like a crime scene," he said, especially when specialists from the National Weather Service in Grey, Maine, arrived with their computers to determine whether it was, in fact, a tornado.
William Hinkle, spokesman for Eversource, said that, while he couldn't attribute it to the tornado, about 10 customers in Chesterfield briefly lost power on Monday when several trees came down on to a conductor wire.
"I cannot confirm for certain whether it was the reported tornado that caused the trees to come down on the wire or just associated strong winds," he said.
An EF-1 tornado is considered "weak" on the scale of tornadoes, with winds between 86 and 110 mph.
Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather, said Vermont and New Hampshire average one or two tornadoes a year.
He said over the next few days, with intense heat and scattered thunderstorms predicted, there is a possibility another tornado could touch down.
"It's hard to say whether a specific area will get a tornado, but the possibility is there," said Kines, who said thunderstorms themselves, with gusty winds and torrential downpours, can cause severe damage, as well.
He advised anyone who is concerned that they are in the path of a tornado to hunker down in an interior room, like a bathroom, on the first floor.
He also advised that people sign up to receive emergency weather notifications in New Hampshire at readynh.gov and in Vermont at member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617457#/signup.
According to the state Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, this is the second tornado that has touched down in the Granite State this year.
In May, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Charlestown.