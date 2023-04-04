BRATTLEBORO — The Select Board observed a moment of silence for the victims of two homicides in town in the last week.
At the start of the meeting Tuesday, Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he wanted to take time to acknowledge the deaths.
"This is a very traumatic experience for many people in our community," he said. "They're neighbors, staff at local nonprofits, town staff including our police and fire officers. And specifically, it's truly tragic for those people and families involved."
Goodnow said his "heart goes out to everyone affected," and he wants to continue working on growing resiliency in the community to avoid such events from happening again. He applauded the Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Search Team, calling their assistance in the last week "invaluable." He also acknowledged the hard work of the Brattleboro Police Department as well as its "compassion and support."
Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Conn., was shot in a Birge Street apartment Thursday night. Vermont State Police said he was shot in the torso in what appeared to be "a targeted act," and an investigation is underway.
Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 37, shelter coordinator at Groundworks Collaborative, was killed in an axe attack while at work at Morningside House on Royal Road on Monday morning. Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mavish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, pleaded not guilty charges of first-degree murder Tuesday, and her attorney Mimi Brill of the Windham County Public Defender's Office stated that a screener's report indicated her client might not be competent to stand trial.
Groundworks Collaborative issued a statement, describing Rosin-Pritchard as "irreplaceable."
"She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues," stated Libby Bennett, director of development and communications. "There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates, and our hearts go out to her family and friends."
The Groundworks Collaborative Board of Directors is "grateful for the immense outpouring of support from the community," stated Rita Ramirez, chairwoman, in an email to the Reformer. "At the moment, we are focused on taking care of our remarkable staff, our volunteers, and the people we serve as we all grapple with this absolutely devastating event. In times like these, as difficult as it seems, it’s important that communities come together to support all those who have been affected by tragedy."