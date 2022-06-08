BELLOWS FALLS — The reopening of the landmark Miss Bellows Falls Diner has taken a big step.
The Rockingham Select Board approved a $50,000 loan from its revolving loan fund Tuesday night for the potential new owner of the diner.
Local businesswoman Deborah Fox wants to buy the diner, and she and members of the town Revolving Loan Fund Committee were seeking the Select Board's approval.
Under the plan, Fox would put up $15,000 of her own money toward the $65,000 purchase of the diner from Brian McAllister of Westminster, while the town loan would cover the other $50,000. Fox said she is also planning on launching a GoFundMe fundraising effort of about $35,000 to help pay for historic restoration of the 1940s diner car. The northern entrance needs attention, she said, as well as the exterior metal work.
McAllister, the owner of Father's Restaurant in Westminster, had gotten in trouble with town officials last year when he rebuilt the southern entrance of the diner without approval. That issue has since been resolved.
Fox said in an interview Wednesday that she hoped to close on the purchase by the end of June, and that she hoped to have the diner open for Old Home Days, which is in early August. The diner has been closed for more than two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
She plans on using the month of July toward getting the diner cleaned up and the interior painted, and ready for business.
She said her daughter Morriah Adams had worked at the diner, as well as Father's, and she would be working to get the diner launched.
Fox said she hadn't run a restaurant before, although she had been involved in catering events.
"Old Home Days is my goal right now," she said. The menu would be "down home cooking," along with healthy choices.
Fox and members of the Revolving Loan Fund Committee said that two commercial banks had turned down Fox for a conventional mortgage. Fox said that because the loan application didn't include a plan for the business side of the diner, she was denied a loan.
"That's the way banks work," she told the Select Board.
Gary Fox, the town's development director and no relation to Deborah Fox, said the town would have first position on the mortgage.
If Deborah Fox defaults, the town would own the diner, he said.
"The town would have a cafeteria for town employees," joked Peter Golec, chairman of the Select Board.
Gary Fox said it was important to get the landmark diner open and operating again.
"It's a hole in our downtown," said the development director, who said that Deborah Fox "does have skin in the game."
Select Board member Rick Cowan said the diner is a "significant piece of real estate" to serve as collateral for the loan, and he said it justifies the town going beyond its loan bylaws for the purchase, which requires involvement by a commercial bank.
The loan was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Golec opposed.