BELLOWS FALLS — The state historic plaque commemorating The Andrews Inn, which is believed to be one of the state's first openly gay bars and gathering places, is on the move — but just a little.
The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission asked the Rockingham Select Board to approve the short move along the south side of the Windham Hotel, taking it closer to The Square. The board approved the move last Tuesday.
The board expressed concern that the plaque's move not interfere with the established landscaping in The Square, particularly two locust trees.
Approval from the state Historic Preservation Office was needed, according to Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, who also sits on the local historic commission. That approval came through Monday evening, in time for the plaque to be moved during LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Laura Trieschmann, the state's historic preservation officer, said Monday that she was just waiting for a formal request from the town before signing off on the move. That information came through later Monday and Trieschmann gave her approval Monday evening, according to Zimmer.
The concern, she said, was that a tree would not be cut down.
Trieschmann said that the wording on the plaque would not be changed.
"I am waiting the final documents today and expect to sign off for the move. No trees will be impacted, so it sounds like they found the right spot," she wrote.
The goal, Zimmer said, is to make the plaque more visible. He said the new location for the plaque would also be in the small garden area, which currently features some daylilies. It is closer to The Square.
The new location would be between the first two windows on the first floor of the Windham Hotel's lobby, according to Zimmer.
John Leppmann, the chairman of the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, which made the request, couldn't be reached for comment.
The plaque was installed back in June 2020, along the south side of the former railroad hotel, which is currently not in operation.
One side of the plaque talks about the Andrews Inn, while the other is about the Hotel Windham. The current inn was built in 1933, marking the fourth time the hotel had been rebuilt after fires. The hotel sits over a historic underground 1861 train tunnel.
The Andrews Inn opened in 1973 and operated for 11 years, but closed in 1984.
Zimmer said the plaque would be closer to The Square, but wouldn't be located in a place that would interfere with existing landscaping, particularly a tree at the corner of The Square and Bridge Street.
Pat Fowler, one of the owners of the Windham Hotel property, said organizers back in 2020 planned on putting the plaque near the front of the building, but that it was moved to its current location because it was thought it would block the view of diners at Popolo restaurant. The restaurant has since closed, but is about to reopen under new leadership.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.