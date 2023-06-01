BRATTLEBORO – Town officials and nonprofit agencies were in wait-and-see mode on Thursday as the first set of evictions from the wind-down of the state’s COVID-era general assistance motel program began.
Several Brattleboro motels have been part of the program, which provided housing for people affected by homelessness during the pandemic. An estimated 2,800 people will be affected by the evictions statewide, including between 70 and 80 in Brattleboro, according to Groundworks Collaborative.
About 760 households were to lose eligibility for the program throughout the state on Thursday, with another 1,050 households facing displacement this summer.
"We will make every effort to help support households with planning and exiting to safe housing situations. However, Vermont is facing unprecedented limitations in housing units, both in price and availability," reads a memo from the state Department of Children and Families to participating motels.
"We recognize that many households exiting the program will be facing very difficult situations. Consequently, emotions could run high with fear, anxiety, and anger. We know a significant number of households require medical care and have conditions that may be exacerbated by becoming unhoused."
Josh Davis, executive director of Groundworks, said the motel program effectively "put a pause on homelessness."
"We're seeing the end of that coming swiftly and coming without much support on the other side," Davis said in an interview this week on "Vermontitude" hosted by Peter "Fish" Case. "This is still unfolding even as we speak. A lot of these decisions are based on the budget that was just recently passed and over the weekend, it was vetoed by the governor. We're seeing the potential that folks in the motels that are scheduled to come out on July 1 can be extended for another 24 to 84 days depending on their situation."
Groundworks anticipated between 70 and 80 people would lose motel rooms Thursday, however, Davis said the Quality Inn is offering to extend stays for those staying there for up to two weeks at no additional cost.
"Being able to stay in a couple of weeks will help to ease the pressure," he said, "and to focus our resources on the other 30 who will be losing their housing."
Davis said the hope is to find a better solution for participants losing housing than camping, but his group is ready to hand out tents and sleeping bags as they have done in the past when the emergency shelter is full. He described providing camping gear as being "incredibly painful."
Social service agencies need to be "collaborating more and more effectively than ever," said Peter Elwell, interim deputy executive director at Groundworks.
"And here in Brattleboro, we are working at that," he said on the same episode of "Vermontitude" this week. "We're in various ways trying to support each other in the work that each of us does a little differently from each other out in the community, supporting people who are in really vulnerable situations like this."
More broadly, Elwell said, society is responsible for addressing homelessness and its underlying causes.
The state of Vermont ranks second per capita for homelessness in the entire nation. At nearly 43 percent per 10,000 residents, the state ranks just behind California by the numbers. Yet, with those daunting numbers already on the books, 2,800 more Vermonters are forcefully coming out of the motel voucher program starting Thursday with no statewide plan or immediately available housing to soften the blow. Those numbers include people of all ages, disabilities, singles, addicted individuals, elderly, and dozens of families with children.
At midday Thursday, Martha Carey, executive director of Community Food Cupboard in Manchester, said she had not yet had direct contact with any persons affected by the evictions.
“We still have people coming to us who are staying in motels. We haven’t experienced anyone coming in telling us they’ve been asked to leave as of yet,” Carey said.
That said, demand for the nonprofit’s services has never been greater, and donations of hygiene products and ready-to-eat food are needed, such as tuna in packets, peanut butter, crackers and canned items with pop-top lids.
While the Food Cupboard does carry some necessities, such as blankets and clothing, its main focus is food insecurity, Carey said. “All we can do is help people with what we have here.”
Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy said he expects that his home town of Bennington will see more demand for housing and services from people being unhoused, given that it’s a larger town where more support services are available.
“I don't anticipate a large influx of homeless people in Manchester, although … the town is a desirable place to go when searching for support services,” Murphy said. "However, I would think on a county-wide basis, Bennington would be a better fit as it offers more opportunities for social services and other opportunities for assistance.”
In Arlington, town administrator Nick Zaiac said the town has relatively few motel rooms, as most of the town’s accommodations are inns and bed and breakfasts. He said the town had not yet seen requests for services from people affected by the evictions.
But that doesn’t mean Arlington is not struggling with housing at its very lowest income levels, Zaiac said. There’s evidence that underhousing – in which people have inadequate housing to meet household needs – is a real issue in town.
"Why that may be the case – even as a person who cares deeply about housing – I am not sure I can explain,” he said.
“We’ve seen reports of trailers with many, many people in them, reports of large families in a single trailer. Those are stories that are true.”
The evidence is more than anecdotal: Water billing patterns in Arlington show some homes with far more water usage than indicated for the building, Zaiac said. “You’ll see high usage, and no spike that indicates a leaking toilet,” he explained.
Carey said she’s seeing similar indicators of economic struggle in the increased demand for the Food Cupboard’s resources.
I feel like we turned a sharp corner since COVID. People are still struggling as much if not more,” Carey said. “That support system underneath them is vanishing.”
“There was so much support available during COVID and it helped a lot of people,” she explained. “All of that has been cut – food stamps have been cut, the extra child tax credit has been cut, Everyone Eats is over. Item after item is getting removed and donated food available in the system is minimal at this moment. We’re having a hard time keeping basic stuff on our shelves.”
Inflation has not helped. “As we also know the cost of food has skyrocketed so it’s a double whammy,” Carey said. “There are more people in need of help and the food we can get is more expensive.
Want to help? Non-perishable basics such as breakfast cereal, juice, rice and pasta are needed, Carey said. “And if people would like to make a financial donation we can certainly use it.”
In Bennington County, advocates say there are 191 households coming out of motels this summer in three to four waves. The first of those waves includes anyone who was housed due to the extended Adverse Weather Conditions Policy. That will affect approximately 690 households statewide who will no longer be eligible for housing as of Thursday.
Next, on July 1, the Department for Children and Families expects approximately 45 additional households to exit the program statewide — about 20 in Bennington County. These households will predominately be those in the pandemic-era extended eligibility categories not included in the general assistance weather conditions rules, namely those aged 60-64 years old and pregnant individuals not in their third trimester of pregnancy.
The third phase starts around the end of July and into the early fall, when DCF expects approximately 475 additional households statewide to have exhausted their 28-day maximum under the GA Emergency Housing rules and consequently no longer be eligible for the program statewide. The remaining households, approximately 600, are anticipated to begin exiting the program by late September. According to state statistics, over 100 households in Bennington County will be affected by this last wave.
“We’re already seeing an uptick in calls,” said Chole Viner Collins, Executive Director of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless. “We had three families with children show up just yesterday. The Agency of Human Services and the state's line is that all these people will just self-resolve, and all will be fine. I'm sorry, but it's going to be bad.”
Viner Collins thinks there's going to be a severe public health crisis as a result.
“It's kind of shocking to me that nobody believes or will listen to that,” Viner-Collins says. “The highest need individuals who need the most services are going to be released the August 1 deadline, and that's almost 100 people in Bennington County. Everyone keeps saying, ‘Oh, this will self-resolve. I think it's a way of avoiding the problem and hoping that they'll die or move if we just ignore it.
So far, Bennington officials have resisted allowing individuals or families to camp. Viner-Collins feels that is a mistake that will affect both the town and the homeless individuals.
Michael Albans and Chris Mays contributed to this story.