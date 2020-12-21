CHESTERFIELD, N.H.— Chesterfield created its first “virtual giving tree” this December. With the times being extra tough this year, organizers of the Chesterfield Giving Tree thought there likely would be folks in the community who needed help with celebrating the holidays, providing gifts for the kids, etc. The town reached out to the Chesterfield community via the Facebook group and the response was overwhelming. More than 60 people signed up to be givers, almost overnight.
In the end, 17 families are being helped this year. Each family, in addition to the requested gifts, will also get a grocery card, a gas card, a Target or Ramunto’s card, some sweets from Life is Sweet in Keene, plus a small amount of cash to put towards whatever they might need.
Organizers hope to continue this tradition in years to come. Big thanks also goes to Camp Spofford, which continually supports needs and projects of local residents.