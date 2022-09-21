BELLOWS FALLS — The new Depot Street Bridge, which will be built about 200 feet upstream from the current bridge, will only cost the town about $700,000 toward the $15 million overall cost.
But the Rockingham Select Board got the unwelcome news Tuesday evening that it will have to foot 100 percent of the bill for cleanup of contaminated soil, about $370,000, including on land it doesn’t own but leases from the state.
Work on the complicated new bridge project over the Green River Hydro canal is expected to start in 2025 with work burying overhead utility lines Canal Street and in the construction zone.
Construction of the new bridge will start in 2026, just downstream from the existing railroad truss bridge. The new pedestrian bridge will be built 2026-27, and demolition of the old bridge will occur in 2027. The new bridge will require a new approach via Centennial Park, a large parking area on The Island.
Rockingham Chairman Peter Golec questioned why the town was responsible for the contamination cleanup on land owned by the state. The town has leased it for $1 a year since 1976, when the park was built. The land was contaminated years ago, Golec said, from railroad activity.
After the meeting, Town Manager Scott Pickup said the town needed to do additional research to see if the cleanup qualified for federal Environmental Protection Agency funding.
“We still need to do some research,” he said. The contamination likely came from railroad activity, ranging from coal, particulate from burning coal and creosote from railroad ties, he said.
The town also learned it would have to pay 10 percent of right of way costs, which include the complication of removing the old Depot Street Bridge from across the Bellows Falls Canal, which serves as the funnel or penstock for water powering the hydro-electric stations owned by Great River Hydro. That 10 percent is estimated at $150,000 but could increase, because of the hydro plant’s operation.
The new bridge project also will include a new pedestrian bridge next to the current bridge, which will be demolished.
The Agency of Transportation plans call for the canal to be “de-watered” during the demolition of the 100-year-old concrete arch bridge, so that debris doesn’t fall into the canal and find its way into the power turbines, which could cause a lot of expensive damage, according to Scott Burbank of VHB, the South Burlington engineering firm that is designing the project.
With the canal de-watered, the station will not be able to generate power, and the state and town have to compensate Green River Hydro for the loss of revenue, he said.
Additionally, if the “dewatering” comes at a time when ISO-New England needs power to meet power needs throughout New England, the state and the town would be facing substantial penalties.
Matthew Cole of Great River Hydro said that the company is interested in doing maintenance to the canal, and thus hoped to coordinate with the construction project.
The town of Rockingham’s estimated total share of the project, $684,500, includes $164,514, or 10 percent of engineering and planning costs; $150,000, or 10 percent of the rights of way costs of $1.5 million; and 100 percent of the contaminated soils cleanup.
The contamination is divided between both sides of the canal, not just Centennial Park.
Earlier this summer, the town learned it would not have to contribute a local share toward the actual construction of the bridge — saving the town about $1.5 million. The project qualified for federal infrastructure funding.
The project, as outlined by the state and its design consultant, VHB, will take place over three years, as there is a complicated dance of burying utilities, building the new bridge, erecting the new pedestrian bridge and taking down the old one.
The most complicated part of the project, judging from statements made Tuesday night, is taking down the old bridge, which is open to limited weight traffic. Traffic across the bridge has been reduced further this summer, since the north end of Canal Street is closed to traffic as construction crews building the new Bellows Falls Garage housing project are using the narrow street as a staging area.
VHB engineer Kelly Barry showed old photographs of the bridge, both during and after construction, revealing that much of the bridge’s foundation is under water.
The water level in the canal is subject to its FERC license, according to Cole of Great River Hydro.
Golec said he believed the town would have to vote to bond to cover its share of the project.
Barry said the town would lose about four parking spaces net — losing about 14 on The Island in Centennial Park — but gaining about 10 along the north end of Canal Street, which will be turned into one-way traffic.
Barry said the project likely would have to move the 1976 time capsule buried in the park during the bicentennial, but it would be returned and reburied.
Bellows Falls Village Trustee Wade Masure questioned whether the new bridge would be wide enough for traffic and pedestrians.
While the bridge won’t have a sidewalk, there will be 4-foot shoulders on each side, said state Agency of Transportation project engineer Robert Klinefelter.
“You know people will walk on it,” Masure said.
Some residents raised concerns about the new turn near the railroad station and the train tracks, and whether tractor trailers would stay in their lanes.
The train station also serves as the local bus stop for Greyhound, and buses are notorious for taking wide turns, one resident noted.
VHB officials said they would revisit the dimensions of the turn.