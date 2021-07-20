BRATTLEBORO — A new mural in the making at the High-Grove Lot will serve as an ode to the community in which it sits.
“This project is borne out of deep love and curiosity for what the town’s filled with,” said Nina Nabizadeh, one of the artists who proposed the artwork to the town.
Nina Nabizadeh, of Brattleboro, Vt., works on a mural at the High Grove Parking Lot on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Nabizadeh is hoping to have the mural done in a couple of weeks and is looking for community members to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Emily Tatro also developed the idea. Tatro and Nabizadeh are friends.
At the Select Board meeting on July 6 where the project was unanimously approved, Town Manager Peter Elwell said the proposal was selected for funding from the Town Arts Fund by a panel who makes such decisions. He said the artwork will not only last a long time but spark participation among community members.
For outreach, Nabizadeh said flyers were posted and social media was used. The community was asked about what makes Brattleboro a special place.
“We’re incorporating people’s ideas,” Nabizadeh told the board. “I just feel a lot of gratitude to be able to do this project.”
The project began the weekend before last and could be finished by the end of the month, although Nabizadeh said that might be overly ambitious. The grant provided $1,000 for the work.
On Thursday, mountains and water could be seen on the wall. Flowers and plants will come soon.
Nabizadeh, who uses they/them pronouns, said they will take it section by section.
“I think what makes it successful is layers and layers,” they said.
Young children have reached out to help.
“I think flowers and plants will be fun for them,” Nabizadeh said.
In addition to capturing the local landscape in the painting, the plan is to include responses from the community. So far, one suggestion is skunks, and Nabizadeh wants to paint the Exit 1 sign.
“People have been really friendly,” Nabizadeh said.
Nabizadeh said at the end, they want to show where ideas came from with a website containing details and information about the process.
Originally from the West Coast, Nabizadeh said they fell in love with Vermont when attending Marlboro College. They graduated in 2015, and are now studying to be an art teacher and working in the Windham Southeast School District.