WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Select Board has given its approval to a state plan that could close the Saxtons River Bridge over Route 121 for up to 18 months while it is being rebuilt.
Board members, meeting Wednesday evening, made it clear they didn’t feel they had any option but to go along with a plan submitted by the Agency of Transportation. The vote was 4-0.
The 1940 bridge, which was slated for a two-month closure that would have started about three weeks ago, was found to be in much worse shape than originally thought as the contractor for the project began preparations for removing the bridge’s deck.
As a result, the bridge has to be torn down, and the bridge almost completely rebuilt with new steel girders.
Board Chairman Jason Perry read a letter from a Westminster businessman Vernon Temple, whose chiropractic office is in the village of Gageville, which would be heavily affected by the long closure.
Temple urged the board to explore having a temporary bridge installed while the bridge was being rebuilt. Temple said an 18 month closure was not really fair to the community.
But Perry said such a plan wasn’t proposed by the state.
The project, which has been years in the planning, was originally thought to cost $4.1 million, but the cost has at least doubled, if not tripled due to the more extensive repairs needed. Westminster is responsible for a fraction of the cost, about 2.5 percent, since it agreed to a detour, rather than a temporary bridge.
According to the letter sent to the town from Agency of Transportation engineer J.B. McCarthy, the current estimate is $7.7 million, although he conceded it could go higher.
At $7.7 million, Westminster’s share would be $193,750.
Last week, town officials said they had been told the cost could hit $12 million.
The new bridge will be slightly wider than the current bridge, which has virtually no shoulders. Three feet on either side of the bridge deck are being added.
The state is exploring the best timetable for what needs to be done, McCarthy said Friday.
“We’re trying to minimize the length of the closure,” he said. “We want to keep that period to a minimum.”
He said the state is working with a goal of having the bridge work done, and the highway reopened by late 2023.
He said the state still needs to do substantial design work, and it’s working with the original contractor on the project, on its schedule. He said it’s possible the bridge wouldn’t be closed until next April, but that he didn’t know yet.
The timeframe for ordering steel for transportation projects is expected to return to normal later this year, giving the state a five- to six-month timeframe for ordering and delivery, McCarthy said.
He said building a temporary bridge would be a big expense and something that would be very complicated for a variety of reasons. The state and town would have to negotiate rights of way, and he said, the area surrounding the bridge is “very archaeologically sensitive.”
“It would be a significant cost,” McCarthy said. “But it’s really the town’s call.” If there is a temporary bridge, it would increase the town’s share of the project to 5 percent, he said, something the town has said it is not interested in.
“Everything is still up in the air,” he said.
According to the preliminary outline included in the agency’s letter, steel wouldn’t be delivered until mid summer next year, with a fall 2023 reopening of the bridge.
Perry and Westminster Highway Foreman Chuck Lawrence said the first option outlined by the state would have given the town very little additional life for the bridge, when compared to the money spent.
The second option, the one embraced by the town, will give the bridge another 80 years of life, according to Lawrence.
In addition to the new structural steel, the state proposes reinforcing the current bridge’s two piers. The abutments are in good condition, according to the letter. McCarthy said Friday it made sense to upgrade the piers to support the new bridge “superstructure.”
The third option in the letter called for a new bridge, which would cost a total of $14 million, and cost the town $700,000.
Select Board member Craig Allen suggested sending letters to the neighbors of the bridge, apologizing for the expected long closure.
The main detour outlined by the town would send traffic down Back Westminster Road, which parallels Interstate 91, and leaves traffic near Exit 5, and eventually leading to Route 5. Closing the bridge would break the direct route between Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, two villages in the neighboring town of Rockingham. Traffic options for Saxtons River residents include Rockingham Hill Road, which is dirt, and Pleasant Valley Road, which is slated for repaving later this summer.