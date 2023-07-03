BELLOWS FALLS — The benign neglect of the Rockingham Meeting House over the past century means the 1787 national historic landmark is in need of serious repairs totaling close to $2 million.
A recently completed report on the Meeting House’s condition listed repairs totaling more than $1.8 million, with the most important being putting a new concrete, stone-faced foundation under the timber frame building to prevent further movement and further damage to the building’s windows, plaster and woodwork.
The Meeting House, which was completed in 1801, served as Rockingham’s first town hall and religious meeting hall. It is also on the town seal.
After the population shifted to the village of Bellows Falls, both town and church left the building and it was largely abandoned from 1869 to 1906 and it became “derelict,” before a revival of interest in the building and the building’s restoration started in 1906, according to the report.
“It’s been through hard times,” said Lyssa Papazian of Putney, the report’s lead author.
The Meeting House is the oldest surviving public building in the state of Vermont.
Walter Wallace, the town’s historic preservation coordinator, said Monday that the town’s Historic Preservation Commission will be meeting Wednesday to discuss a phased-in plan to address the problems.
Wallace said the work — and fundraising — would be spaced out over three years, with next year marking the first of three years of work. The first project listed on the schedule is raising the building and putting in a frost-free foundation, something that was listed as the top priority in the conditions report.
The foundation work is estimated at $576,754, while the next important project involves work on the building’s distinctive 12 over 12 windows, at a cost of $227,800.
The second year’s work would total $653,000 and the last year, $193,207.
The town of Rockingham had solicited the evaluation and report last year, thinking it would give the town the basis for applying for federal and state grants to do the necessary repairs.
The town has since received a $350,000 Save America’s Treasures grant from the U.S. Department of Interior, a special grant program available only to National Historic Landmarks. The federal grant requires a local match, and the town has pulled together most of those funds.
The report — done by Papazian, a well-known historic preservation expert, Laz Scangas, an architectural historian and Bob Neeld, an engineer — evaluated the building from top to bottom last fall.
While they presented a preliminary report last December, their final report was made last month.
The report noted that while the town did do limited annual work, it often did not address the more costly, foundational work, and in some cases, Papazian and others noted, ended up doing more harm than good.
Wallace said that this Wednesday, the town’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting will be discussing the phasing of the Rockingham Meeting House’s restoration project and the budget, which he said was drawn from the Historic Structure Report.
He said there is a proposed three-year schedule, and the commission will be looking at a three-year budget break-out.
Wallace said he had included escalation and contingency costs that were not included in the Papazian assessment.
“Also note the budget figures do not include Act 250 permitting, and archaeology costs as may be required,” he said, noting that he added a 10 percent fee to cover costs of project management.
“All of these numbers are under review and subject to change,” he said.
Last month, when Papazian and the others gave the final report, Wallace said that federal officials with the Save America’s Treasures program had asked about the town’s long-term commitment to the Meeting House once the repairs are completed.
Wallace said he had been asked how the town is going to sustain the building, and what guarantees of maintenance the town could give.
It’s important, he said, that the building be “preserved with a light touch.”
“The building is just tired. It needs tender loving care,” said Scangas.