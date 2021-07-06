BELLOWS FALLS — The former Meeting Waters YMCA building, a historic but dilapidated former church, is now owned by the town of Rockingham, Town Manager Scott Pickup has announced.
Pickup told a joint meeting of the Rockingham Select Board and the Bellows Falls Village Trustees last week that the former owner Christopher Glennon has signed over a quitclaim deed to the town in an effort to resolve the future of the building.
While the town is leaning toward demolishing the former church, Pickup said an organization that is dedicated to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education for girls and local industrial history has come forward and is interested in dismantling the 1837 church and relocating it to a new location.
Pickup said he was contacted by Gerald DeMuro of Acworth, N.H., the executive director of the Claremont, N.H.-based group, Northern Heritage Mills Inc., about 66 Atkinson Street.
Northern Heritage Mills’ involvement with Bellows Falls recently included the demolition of the Robertson Paper Mill in 2019, when it helped save many significant industrial artifacts from the paper mill. The non-profit organization is also dedicated to science education for girls and women, Pickup said.
He said the group is 10 years old “and appears legitimate.”
Pickup said at the joint boards’ next meeting, at the end of September, they should be prepared to make a decision on the future of 66 Atkinson Street. He said he will tell DeMuro to have his proposal finalized and submitted to the town before then.
The town and village has spent about $20,000 in the past couple of years either protecting the public from the dilapidated building, hiring engineers or pursuing Glennon in court.
Glennon, who at one point was an antiques dealer, bought the former YMCA building for $1 from the Meeting Waters YMCA organization in 2018, with the stated goal of establishing a community center.
Bellows Falls Trustee Wade Masure said that several people have asked him if the town and village have any recourse against Meeting Waters YMCA, which owned the building for years and under whose stewardship the building fell into serious disrepair.
Pickup and others said that because Meeting Waters ownership was in the past, it is unlikely the town and village could get anything from the YMCA, which has since moved to The Square.
Pickup put the select board and the trustees on notice that they would have to make a decision at their next joint meeting in September, since not doing something to the building before another winter is asking for trouble.
He said he will tell Northern Heritage that it has to make a concrete proposal by that time as well, so the boards can consider it.
Pickup urged the boards to think about future use of the property, in the event the demolition goes forward. He estimated that it will cost between $75,000 and $100,000 to demolish the old building, which began its life as a Methodist church. It is the second oldest church building in the town. So far, the town and village have spent about $20,000 to protect the public from the building, which is located very close to Central Elementary School, as well as to push Glennon legally to do something about it.