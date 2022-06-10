BELLOWS FALLS — The town and the company that has the mowing contract for the Rockingham cemeteries have cleared up the misunderstanding that led to tall grass in the town’s five cemeteries over Memorial Day weekend.
But Select Board member Elijah Zimmer said the overall condition of the historic aspects of the cemeteries is “deplorable,” and said the town has to do a better job.
Town Manager Scott Pickup told the Rockingham Select Board this week that he and Peter Golec, chairman of the board, met with the contractor to resolve the issues and get the cemeteries back on a regular mowing schedule.
Pickup laid part of the blame for the problem on Manning Kirker’s “little bit naive” expectation that he would be paid immediately for work.
“We cleared up all his issues,” said Pickup.
Contracts with municipalities don’t work that way, Pickup said. He said earlier that Kirker also hadn’t followed the town’s requirements for submitting an invoice.
He said that while grass is growing at a good pace at the moment, the mowing schedule will reflect that, but once the grass starts slowing down in July, the mowing schedule will decrease.
Golec said that while Brothers Land Management of Spofford, N.H., mowed the large cemetery at the Rockingham Meeting House, it had failed to mow the large and steep hillside in front of the meeting house, and that needs to be done as well.
Pickup said the contract with the town called for 10 mowings and trimmings, and four mowings. “He fell way behind,” he said, during the month of May.
Going forward, he said, each of the town’s five cemeteries will be mowed one time per week. As it gets warmer and dryer, he said, mowing will be “stretched out” to once every 14 days.
“He does have the equipment and the manpower,” he said.
Pickup said the contract also calls for a cleanup of the cemeteries both in the spring and in the fall.
“Let’s see how he performs. We’ll see how he does,” Pickup said.
A big issue, he said, is the number of gravestones that are overturned or out of place. The town hasn’t funded any restoration work for years, he said.
“Long-term, it’s an issue,” he said, and something that needs to be considered during town budget time.
Zimmer said that overall, the condition of the cemeteries is “deplorable.”
Zimmer said there has never been a plan for maintaining the gravestones.
“They are a big part of our heritage,” he said. “These are the people who made this town,” he said, and the condition of their gravesites “is just not acceptable.”
Walter Wallace, the town’s historic preservation coordinator, said the town recently received a $7,500 grant from the state Historic Preservation Office to address the gravestone issues at the Rockingham Meeting House.
He said he will be holding a training session for volunteers on June 18 at the Meeting House.
“We’re going to look at how we can proceed,” he said, saying the volunteers will likely tackle “simple cleaning and simple repairs.”
“I think we could really use the support of the select board,” Zimmer said, noting it is a concern of the town’s historic preservation commission.