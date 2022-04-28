WESTMINSTER — Westminster voters will meet Saturday morning at either the fire station or on the lawn in back of the Westminster Institute to decide the town budget, a newly re-instituted Westminster-only school budget and how much to spend on the fire department.
In Westminster, Town Meeting is usually held the Saturday before the traditional first Tuesday in March meeting. This year, the floor meeting portion of the meeting was postponed because of concerns about COVID-19. Officers were already elected in March.
For the first time in three years, Westminster voters will get to debate the merits of a proposed $4.6 million school budget in their regular Town Meeting, said Westminster School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles.
Westminster will be back as an independent school district this July, ending three years of a forced merger under Act 46 with the school districts of Grafton and Athens.
Charles said the $4.6 million school spending plan is down from last year’s spending, but a straight comparison is hard to make because of the merged school district.
“I can’t remember, before the merger, when we approved a $5.3 million budget,” Charles said Thursday. “But we are down, even as health costs have increased.”
She said school costs are down across the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, and she said one big difference is that the supervisory union is teaching special education students within the district more, rather than sending them out of district, which are often more expensive programs.
“We are not cutting services to children,” said Charles. “We’re taking care of special education within the schools.”
On the town side of things, voters will meet the recently appointed interim Town Manager Alison Bigwood, the former Westminster town clerk who has returned to the town office.
She was appointed last week by the Westminster Select Board to replace Town Manager Russell Hodgkins on an interim basis. Hodgkins resigned earlier this month.
Bigwood was town clerk for several years and resigned because she moved out of town.
Neither Bigwood nor Jason Perry, the chairman of the Westminster Select Board, could be reached for comment Thursday.
According to the town report, and a report prepared by the departed Hodgkins, reimbursement for last summer’s severe storm on July 29 is slow in coming.
There is one article on the town warning asking voters to approve the use of $350,000 in town surplus funds to pay off expenses from the storm.
Hodgkins wrote that the Federal Emergency Management Agency representative to the town had estimated that the earliest the town could expect payment from FEMA for its road repair expenses would be May or June, and that the money would “trickle” in.
Hodgkins estimated that Westminster had to spend just under $1 million to repair the roads after that storm. Westminster was one of the harder hit towns in Windham County that evening.
The town budget of $2.5 million will be discussed, of which $1.9 million has to be raised by local property taxes.
In addition, the Fire District No. 3 is seeking funding of $299,550.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Saturday either inside the fire station or next door on the lawn in back of the Westminster Institute, depending on the weather.