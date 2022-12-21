BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Fire Department and Department of Public Works are warning folks to be prepared for severe weather over the next 48 hours.
The weather forecast for Thursday night into Saturday morning calls for up to 2 to 3 inches of rain along with winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph.
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s on Friday, then to plunge to well below freezing.
The Brattleboro Fire Department and Department of Public Works are monitoring the weather closely and preparing for fallen trees, downed wires, extended power outages, streams to rise out of their banks and icing on roadways.
"It is important to remember to treat all downed power, telephone and television cable lines as being live," states information from the town. "Stay a safe distance away from any line, and call 911 to report the incident."
The Fire Deoartment and DPW are also reminding people if they do lose power to be careful with candles, generators, or any other portable lighting and heating equipment.
They are also reminding folks to make sure if they use a generator that the exhaust is directed away from any building and to always have working smoke and carbon monoxide detection on each level of your home.
"With the potential for snow melt in the higher elevations that could cause flooding in the prone areas, please be vigilant on the roads," states the notice from the town. "In the event you come across a flooded roadway, do not drive through it; stay away, and select an alternate route. With the temperatures being predicted to drop quickly, we can expect to encounter icing on the roadways and sidewalks, as well. Plan to give yourself extra travel time if you have to go out."
The town also will monitor the weather and any power outages to determine if it needs to provide a safe, warm place for folks in need.
Green Mountain Power in Vermont and Eversource in New Hampshire and Massachusetts are also monitoring the weather and are preparing to respond as needed.
"To assist our customers and to support internal GMP lineworkers, GMP has kept external crews in the state that were here helping to restore power during the nor’easter last week that brought damaging, heavy, wet snow and outages to Vermont," the utility said in a statement.
To prepare for storms any time of year, the utility recommends customers have some basics on hand, including a charged cellphone, the GMP app, flashlights with fresh batteries and bottled water.
Outages can be reported by calling GMP at 888-835-4672. Eversource can be contacted at 800-662-7764.