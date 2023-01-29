BELLOWS FALLS — A few days before Christmas, the town of Rockingham got a big present from the National Park Service.
The town received a rare, nationally competitive “Save America’s Treasurers” grant, to do critical work being identified at the 1787 Rockingham Meeting House.
The $360,000 grant, which was secured with help from Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Sen. Patrick Leahy, has one big hook — it must be matched locally.
The town has been putting money aside at Town Meeting for several years with the eye toward long-term work needed at the meeting house, which is a National Historic Landmark, which makes it eligible for the Save America’s Treasurers grant. There are only about 16 national landmarks in Vermont, and Shelburne Farms, another national landmark, also recently received a SAT grant.
Walter Wallace, the town’s historic preservation coordinator, said this week that the town was putting together its required match though a combination of sources — an anonymous donation, town reserve funds, and a special appropriation.
“We need to pull together $360,000,” he said.
For comparison’s sake, he said, the town of South Hero is considering a bond vote of $1.2 million to restore and modernize its historic meeting house.
Voters will be asked at March Town Meeting to pledge $103,000 toward the restoration project, which will focus on the building’s foundation and its dozens of iconic multi-pane windows.
Wallace said it was likely, given all the requirements of the federal grant, that work wouldn’t start in earnest until the spring of 2024 on the foundation.
He said the Rockingham Select Board has the final say on what work is prioritized. A detailed conditions assessment conducted by three firms, Lyssa Papazian, Historic Preservation, Arnold and Scangas, architects and Engineering Ventures, of the meeting house last fall, listed $1.4 million in work that was needed. The foundation was identified as the number one priority.
The Save America’s Treasurers grant, plus the local match, totalling $720,000, would do more than half of the recommended work.
The estimate for restoring the building’s 45 windows (two were recently restored) was $186,900, he said.
He said it made sense to remove the windows and sashes while the foundation work was being done.
The shifting foundation is causing damage to the building, Wallace said. The decision on exactly what kind of foundation (assuming voters approve the funding) remains to be made, he said. Despite the meeting house being located on the top of a knoll, drainage is a problem because the building sits on poorly-draining soils. A new four to five-foot deep frost wall is one proposal.
An anonymous Rockingham resident had contributed $25,000 toward the study by the consortium of preservations, engineers and architects, which detailed the issues facing the building and put it in line for the Save America’s Treasures grant. The same residents has pledged money toward the local match, he said.
Meanwhile, Wallace said he and others were working to find the money to do the work on the meeting house identified in the Papazian-led report, which addresses the building’s historic plaster, woodwork and pig-pen style pews.
Wallace said the town wanted the building kept in active use, and not set aside as an antique. He said the building should continue to be used for concerts, meetings and weddings. Currently, the Rockingham Select Board holds one meeting (during the summer) at the meeting house, which was the original town hall. The building has no electricity or running water.
Wallace saidd that the study, which was presented to the Rockingham Select Board in December, showed that 15 percent of the clapboards were “punky” and needed to be restored. “There is rot in the building and we need to address it,” he said. “The building itself is at risk of being lost,” he said.
The draft condition assessment and Papazian’s PowerPoint preservation, is available on the town’s website: https://app.box.com/s/0rvldfeid6rxrgkzfxde5yycrsrztmw0
