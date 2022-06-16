TOWNSHEND — As Townshend Elementary School says goodbye to its principal, a well-versed academic support teacher will step in as interim principal.
Craig Roach, principal, has been traveling about an hour and 15 minutes from New Hampshire every day to work in Townshend for the last five years. For the four preceding years, he had driven a little less to teach at Green Street School in Brattleboro.
Now, he’s set to be the principal at Hillsboro Elementary in New Hampshire, about a half hour away from where he lives.
“It’s a nice decision for my family,” he said.
The new position also increases his responsibility. He’ll go from overseeing a school with about 100 students to one with about 450.
Roach called TES an “idyllic Vermont school.”
“It’s the longest running Vermont schoolhouse in Vermont,” he said. “It has that history to it. It has that community aspect to it. The community is looking out for each other. That’s something that has always been captured in Townshend.”
The school’s interim principal is someone Roach worked with in Townshend and as a fifth grade co-teacher in Brattleboro.
“We are very fortunate to have Renee Merluzzi take over as Interim Principal at TES for next year,” Superintendent Bill Anton said in an email response to the Reformer.
Merluzzi said she’s “very excited” about her new role. She has worked as an academic support teacher for the past three years at TES and has contributed to several district-wide initiatives.
“I am ready for the new challenge and as a parent and employee of this district, I am inspired to strengthen our community even more,” she said.
In a letter to families, Merluzzi said she has come to know and love the school community. As a parent in this school district, she said, she’s “heavily invested in our schools and want the best for our children.”
Merluzzi plans to work towards achieving the remaining requirements she needs for a principal’s license through an internship program at Upper Valley Educators Institute in the coming year. Acting as the interim principal and participating in the program will “assist with a smooth transition for all,” she wrote.
“I feel ready to take on this new role and hope to further strengthen the amazing things that TES is already accomplishing,” she continued. “As we wrap up this school year and beyond into the summer, I will be participating in learning opportunities to prepare for my new position. I appreciate the support and positive words I have heard from many of you and look forward to a fresh and revitalizing start.”
Roach said he and Merluzzi have “always had a really nice working relationship as friends and colleagues,” and share the same pedagogical interests in student learning. In the last couple of weeks, they’ve met frequently, sometimes multiple times a day.
“The transition will be really, really nice because of how closely we’ve worked in the last nine years,” Roach said. “It’s going to be very smooth. It’s the perfect fit for both her and the district in general because she’s leading the district in professional development. She’s been working with the teachers the last three years, coaching them and giving them instructional technique.”
A search for Roach’s permanent successor will be conducted in the winter, Anton said.
Roach is now in his 19th year in the field of education. Licensed to be a superintendent, he called Anton “a great mentor.”
Roach said he’s continuing his own education to increase his impact on students.
“I think the district has come a long way in five years,” he said of the West River Education District, “and I think they’re moving in the right direction and Renee Merluzzi is the natural next step to continue its growth.”