TOWNSHEND — The former treasurer of the Townshend Elementary School Club is accused of embezzlement.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must bring to light an incident regarding School Club funds," a message from the club posted on its Facebook page states. "We regret to inform you that the former treasurer of our School Club has been embezzling funds for personal use from our bank account and fundraiser money for approximately the past two years."
The club said inquiries were made regarding the clearing of checks paid from previous fundraisers, leading to an investigation into its accounts where discrepancies were discovered.
The Vermont State Police confirmed it received a report regarding the incident and has opened an investigation.
"Because that investigation is currently active, I don’t have any further details to share with you at this time," Adam Silverman, VSP's public information officer, said in an email response to the Reformer.
The club did not name the former treasurer in the post and said it cannot confirm nor deny how much was "taken by the individual whom we trusted and loved."
"We can, however, promise you transparency to the fullest extent of what the investigation allows and continued transparency moving forward," the post states. "As parents ourselves who have put in extensive hours into the fundraisers and our own money to benefit the children of TES, we are just as heartbroken and angry as you may be."
School Club President Jesi Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Principal Renee Merluzzi said the club is not created by the school district. She suggested reaching out to Thomas.
Windham Central Superintendent Bill Anton said his office is not involved in the investigation either; it does not process any financials for nor oversee the club.
The club fundraises for class trips, events and student/teacher enrichment. It will be "undergoing a major structural transformation with the guided support of TES administration and community members," states the post.
"The school year has only been a couple months long, however, we are seeing the most support from parents and community members than we have in quite some time since the start of the pandemic," the post states. "We wish for this tragedy to not deter you from attending meetings and continuing to donate your time and items needed, but to encourage you to be part of our TES School Club community."