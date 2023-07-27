"We came to Redbud filled with hopes and dreams of a better life. And basically, we've seen those hopes and dreams crushed and battered before our very eyes." — Chevy Chase as the character Andy Farmer in "Funny Farm".
TOWNSHEND — Those that got up early Thursday, before the sun rose on the common, were able to watch a curious piece of Townshend history "buy the farm." A crew from the town's highway department used a backhoe to push the "Funny Farm" gazebo over, after people removed some of the railings.
A crew from the Townshend Highway Department demolishes the old gazebo on the common on Thursday, July 27, 2023, that was built as a movie prop for the 1988 film Funny Farm. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The gazebo was built as a prop for the 1988 film "Funny Farm," starring Chevy Chase. It was built for the purpose of being destroyed in the film, but due to some issues, that scene was cut from the movie. The gazebo was later given to the town from the production company, in part to make up for damage done to trees covered with fake snow for the movie, and leased to the town 100 years at a time from the Newfane Congregational Church.
It only lasted 35 years, and even that was a bit of a miracle, given that a man accused of drunk driving hit the structure with his car and damaged it about seven years ago. What Chase's character and the alleged drunk driver couldn't do (destroy the gazebo), it took only a matter of seconds to do Thursday, as the gazebo was "crushed and battered" into small pieces, just like Andy Farmer's "hopes and dreams."
"It was discovered that it was unstable," Town Clerk Ellenka Wilson said Wednesday. "Some of the wood at the base was rotted."
Wilson said a committee formed to look into many different options, including rebuilding the current gazebo, but decided that tearing it down and replacing it was the best and most cost-effective option. The committee is continuing to work on designs and timelines for the replacement.