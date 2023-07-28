BRATTLEBORO — After a judge reluctantly lifted a no-contact order, a Townshend man is facing a new domestic assault charge.
Andrew Powell, 27, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to second-degree domestic assault in violation of an abuse prevention order, interference with access to emergency services, and violation of conditions of release. Judge John Treadwell allowed Powell to return to his home to get tools and other belongings before new conditions prevented him from living with the alleged victim.
Powell allegedly became aggressive with his partner on Tuesday and grabbed both her hands then tried to take a phone away from her when she said would call 911.
"She said Powell then pulled her arms, causing her to be dragged forward, striking the underside of her arm into the metal portion of the doorframe," states an affidavit filed by the Vermont State Police.
Powell also is alleged to have taken a landline phone out of his partner's hands before he left the residence. He told police she regularly performed self harm.
Powell has active court-ordered conditions of release issued in May that prohibit him from abusing or harassing his partner.
In May, Judge Katherine Hayes said she would reluctantly lift a no-contact order on Powell. He had been accused of committing domestic assault on April 7 in Townshend but his partner claimed in court that she was responsible for the altercation that resulted in his arrest.
The alleged victim said she was mixing alcohol and Adderall when she had “a massive PTSD response to where I freaked out from serious trauma and I called the police for no reason honestly.”
Troopers documented bruises, which included evidence of a headbutt on the complainant, and as a result, Powell was arrested and charged in court with domestic assault. On the stand, the woman said she was responsible for the bruises.
In agreeing to amend the conditions of Powell’s release, Hayes noted Powell has no criminal record “to speak of” and has no record of assaultive behavior.
“This is a reluctant decision ...” said Hayes, about lifting the condition. “It’s very, very far from unheard of for us to have a complaining witness in a domestic violence case come in and take all of the responsibility for every bit of injury that they have suffered, and for indeed every aspect of the relationship that was dysfunctional or negative or problematic.”
In the new case, the alleged victim told police "she did not want Powell in trouble for this, advising that he held most of the finances in the relationship and she did not know what to do," according to the affidavit. Police said she lied to them about calling 911 due to a "financial panic attack because she did not want Powell to get in trouble."
The alleged victim later told police it would have been impossible for her to cause the injuries to herself, according to the affidavit. Police said she received multiple stitches for the laceration.
On Thursday, Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said the alleged victim did not want a court condition preventing Powell from being at the residence since he works out of the home. She did request a condition to prohibit him from drinking alcohol because it is a big issue, Brown said.
"We're not asking for contact at this time," said Mimi Brill, supervising attorney for the Windham County Public Defender’s Office. "We may file something down the road, however, it is true that Mr. Powell's work and tools are all at the home."
Brill asked for a one-time exception for Powell to return to the residence.