TOWNSHEND -- Vermont State Police said Saturday that the juvenile driver from Townshend involved in a crash Thursday evening has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the accident.
Police would not release the name of the driver, who was 15, according to Vermont State Police. Police had said he was in critical condition after the crash on East Hill Road. Police said they learned Saturday morning that he had died.
The passenger, 17, of Brookline, was treated and released from Grace Cottage Hospital for his injuries.
The 15-year-old was rescued from the 2005 Ford Bronco he was driving, taken to Grace Cottage and later air-lifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he died.
Vermont State Police are not releasing the names of the youths involved in the accident.