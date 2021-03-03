20210302-VOTE-RADDER-28.JPG

Neal Myers, of Townshend, fills out his ballot at the Townshend Town Hall during a modified Town Meeting Day on Tuesday.

TOWNSHEND — Town voters approved spending $187,000 of surplus highway funds to purchase a new 2021 Western Star dump truck to replace a 2011 Freightliner "that has a $0 trade value and is not currently road worthy," according to the town warrant.

Voters also approved raising $50,000 to put in a reserve account set aside to repair the stone arch bridge on Back Windham Road, and more than $54,000 to pay the expenses and liabilities of the Townshend Public Library.

Ellenka Wasung Lott was elected to replace Anita Bean as Town Clerk, who is retiring after 16 years in that position.

On the Select Board, Robert Wright will serve a three-year term, Allison Dercoli and Haley Felker will serve one-year terms, and Sherwood Lake received one year left of Will Bissonnette's three-year term.

Voters approved an operating budget of $578,351.00, with $324,346 to be raised in taxes, and $702,190, for the highway department, with $565,852.00 to be raised in taxes.

Another $10,000 was approved to go into a capital fund set aside for the future purchase of a pumper for the fire department.

Voters approved $14,990 for the support of human services agencies.

