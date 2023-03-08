TOWNSHEND — Ninety-six of the town's 1,090 registered voters participated in Town Meeting on Tuesday, voting to raise the pay of Town Hall assistants, but not the town treasurer.
"There was an amendment to increase the treasurer's pay of $32,301.36 to be equal to that of the town clerk at $40,180.86," wrote Town Clerk Ellenka Wilson in an email to the Reformer.
In a paper ballot, attendees voted 70 against increasing the treasurer’s pay, with 11 voting in favor.
Wilson wrote that the hourly rate for casual labor in the form of assistants for the town clerk or the listers was amended twice, eventually settling on $17 an hour. The pay raise was approved 48 to 34.
Wilson and Elaine Hill, town treasurer, were both reelected to their positions.
"Select Board member and Department of Public Works Supervisor Steven Frisk was nominated for both the three-year and one-year Select Board positions and respectfully declined his nominations," wrote Wilson.
Current board members Catherine Marrow and Rob Swiger, whose one-year terms were up, were both reelected, Marrow for the three-year term and Swiger for the one-year term.
Phoebe Connolly was elected to the remaining one-year term on the Select Board.
"There was discussion about the making Town Hall ADA compliant, as well as the ongoing issue of the town’s need for an adequate firehouse, as well as raising $50,000 for the repair of West Townshend’s Follet Stone Arch Bridge," wrote Wilson.
Charles Marchant, president of the Townshend Historical Society, explained that most of the money for the bridge repair had been raised or was promised with matching grants, and work should start in 2024.