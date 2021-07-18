A culvert on Mill Brook near the Connecticut River in Dummerston that was washed out by heavy rains, leaving railroad tracks stranded in the air, has been replaced, just in time for the resumption of Amtrak service to Vermont today.
Two crews from New England Central Railroad and one crew from a contractor worked to replace the culvert that was washed away by stormwaters from a thunderstorm last week.
With the resumption of Amtrak Service to Vermont beginning Monday afternoon, a celebration is planned for 12:45 p.m. on the green adjacent to the Connecticut River, across from Whetstone Station restaurant. The festivities are provided by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA) and will include free gelato and a performance by a local band, the Detrani Brothers. The event is free and the public is welcome. An official from Operation Lifesaver of Vermont will be on hand to give a brief talk on train safety, and other local dignitaries will also address those in attendance.
Free parking will be provided in the Brattleboro Transportation Center on Flat Street.