BRATTLEBORO — In a dry April, the few rainy nights have created a steady traffic flow of local amphibians as they voyage to nearby vernal pools.
Kristina Weeks, an educator at the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center (BEEC), and her family were among those armed with reflected vests and headlamps that helped their small four-legged friends cross the road on Guilford Street to reach the locations of several vernal pools.
“Depending on the season, the year, and when the rains happen, if there are rains that are earlier in the evenings, when there's more vehicle traffic, it's essential for their survival of their [salamander] population,” said Weeks about the need to help the amphibians to cross the roads. “If it's a year where the rains always come in the middle of the night, then there's not the need for people to be here.”
People help frogs and spotted salamanders cross the road near various vernal pools on Guilford Street in Brattleboro on a wet and mild evening on Monday, April 17, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Daniel Dubie, of Brattleboro, puts up a sign to let drivers know that people are on the road as they help frogs and spotted salamanders cross the road near various vernal pools on Guilford Street in Brattleboro on a wet and mild evening on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Luca Mnookin, 10, of Brattleboro, helps a peeper cross Guilford Street in Brattleboro on a wet and mild evening on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Luca Mnookin, 10, of Brattleboro, helps a peeper cross Guilford Street in Brattleboro on a wet and mild evening on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Daniel Dubie, of Brattleboro, puts up a sign to let drivers know that people are on the road as they help frogs and spotted salamanders cross the road near various vernal pools on Guilford Street in Brattleboro on a wet and mild evening on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Luca Mnookin, 10, of Brattleboro, holds a spotted salamander while helping it cross Guilford Street in Brattleboro on a wet and mild evening on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Daniel Dubie, of Brattleboro, and his son, Heath, 2, look at a spotted salamander while helping it cross Guilford Street in Brattleboro on a wet and mild evening on Monday, April 17, 2023.
People spot different amphibians in a small ditch with water in it next to Guilford Street in Brattleboro on Monday, April 17, 2023.
People spot different amphibians in a small ditch with water in it next to Guilford Street in Brattleboro on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Patti Smith, a naturalist at the BEEC, said there were a few nights in late March when amphibians crossed. If the crossing happens before we get any hot weather, we don't typically see large numbers of amphibians, she said.
“Once it gets warm, like it did last week, then everybody's [amphibians] ready to go, just waiting for the rain,” said Smith. “My guess is that most of the amphibians made it to their breeding habitat during the rain that came after midnight on Saturday April 15. Rain is in the forecast at the end of the week. I guess we'll find out then if most of the salamanders have crossed.”
Migration nights are possible from late March through late April. If conditions are ideal, most of the crossing can happen on just a few nights. For the right conditions, once the soil has warmed, it must be dark, rainy, and above 40°F.
If people want to participate, they should visit the Become a Salamander Crossing Guard page at www.beec.org. They will find a site map, training videos, and information on what salamander migration is all about.
When the volunteers help move the amphibians, they are asked to identify the animals and whether they made it across or if they were hit by a vehicle. Counting helps the BEEC monitor population trends at the crossing sites, though it is an imperfect tool since migration conditions vary so much from year to year. Often though, much of the movement happens in the late hours when no one is out to observe or count.
BEEC offers the following safety guidance for people that want to help the amphibian migration:
“Please protect yourselves, motorists, and the amphibian crossing program by being prepared with safety gear in advance of migration nights and by following safety guidelines while you’re out there,” said Smith.
People should wear light-colored clothing, and reflective vests. She also suggested that when cars approach your site, step off the roadway and park your vehicles off the road and out of the crossing zone.
Another way to help is to avoid driving on rainy nights in April. If you find you must be out, drive slowly and avoid anything that looks like a stick or pebble on the road. And watch out for people in raincoats, and salamander crossing guards, too.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.