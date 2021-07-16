CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Last October, Victoria "Tori" Tacy visited the Madame Sherri Forest off of Gulf Road, her first time to view the ruins of the "castle" built by Antoinette Bramare in 1929.
"I love looking at ruins and abandoned buildings," Tacy told the Reformer on Tuesday.
Bramare took on the Madame Sherri identity as a costume designed on Broadway. She found herself in West Chesterfield at a dinner party at silent screen actor Jack Henderson’s house on Gulf Road. Shortly thereafter, she built her castle, where she entertained people from far and wide.
But Madame Sherri ran out of money, and she abandoned the home. On Oct. 18, 1962, it burned down, leaving only the stonework from the foundation, columns, a fireplace and, most notably, the arches of the castle’s grand staircase. Madame Sherri died in Brattleboro in 1965 at age 87.
On Saturday, after attending a family dinner in Keene, N.H. Tacy and her boyfriend, Troy Desmond, decided to take a ride out to Gulf Road on the way home to North Walpole N.H.
"We work all the time," said Tacy, who works at Schlotterbeck & Foss in Chester, Vt. "So any chance we get we like to go out and explore. This was one of those small adventures we like to take."
They got there around 7 p.m. and were alone at the ruins, having passed a man and his son who were leaving.
"We were expecting people to be there, but we had the whole thing to ourselves," she said.
A few minutes after they arrived, Tacy and her boyfriend were walking around the back of the staircase when she thought she heard Desmond fall down.
"It was right at 7:23 when it happened," said Tacy.
Looking up, she realized Desmond hadn't tripped. What she heard was blocks of granite falling from the staircase before a portion of it collapsed.
"I was shocked," she said. "And as soon as it collapsed, I felt this shiver. It was really weird."
Tory, who is Wiccan, said she sensed "a very sudden energy change" as soon as the rubble settled.
Though she considers herself a very spiritual person, she didn't sense any ghostly presence at the time.
"It wasn't spooky at all," she said, though it was a little gloomy, with rain threatening as the sun was setting.
When she saw the stones tumbling, her first thought was for the safety of her boyfriend.
"He jumped out of the way," said Tacy. "He is OK."
Desmond's reaction was to laugh, she said, but she thinks that was just his surprise and his relief at not being hurt.
She said it was incredibly sad to see the stairs tumbling to the ground, but at the same time, how many people witness such a unique event?
"It was tragic but beautiful at the same time," said Tacy, who hopes the Society for the Preservation of New Hampshire Forests, which own the 513-acre Madame Sherri Forest, stabilizes what is left of the staircase.
"There is a sign that says don't climb the stairs," she said. "But not many people pay attention to the signs. Last time we were there, there were kids climbing all over it. That's very dangerous. My advice is to stay off the stairs. And maybe keep your distance."
Jack Savage, president of the Forest Society, told the Reformer in 2019 that of the Forest Society’s 185 properties, the castle is one of the most often found on social media, in stories and even on television and in movies.
Savage told the Reformer on Sunday that he’s sure the ghost of Madame Sherri had nothing to do with the collapse.
“She was a party girl,” he said. “I don’t imagine she would have minded all the people who visited over the years.”
In 2019, Savage said the Forest Society had no plans to stabilize the ruins. On Sunday, Savage said those plans haven't changed.
"I know it’s a very popular place,” he said. “People will likely want to go see what’s there no more, but we ask that they stay away from the rubble so they don’t get hurt.”