WARDSBORO — The 710 Trail is shut down because work performed by a snowmobile club drew complaints from landowners.
Vermont Association of Snow Travelers currently has the trail listed as closed. Ivor Stevens, Windham County trails coordinator for VAST, said trail work ended up having a larger scope than what landowners had expected. For the trail work, the crew brought in an excavator that was towed behind a heavy duty pickup truck.
Brian Juliano, one of the trail masters for the Wardsboro Pathfinders Snowmobile Club, anticipates the trail will be reopened once his club, VAST, the U.S. Forest Service and private property owners reach consensus. He described a misunderstanding between his club and property owners when explaining the trail work that would be done.
Barbara Mahon of Atlanta, Ga., whose family owned a residence in Wardsboro for about 55 years, said about 0.25 to 0.75 miles of her property is affected by the Wardsboro Pathfinders Snowmobile Club's work.
"It's outrageous for them to do this kind of work without permission," she said. "They knocked down trees, they widened the trail substantially, just made a muddy mess of it, and they took out a bridge and installed a culvert."
Three landowners of the 60 on the trail system have an issue with the project, Juliano said.
"We have reached out to them, and we're looking to see how we can help them, how we can work with them," he said. "We want to take responsibility for anything and everything that took part on that trail."
Peter Sebastian, co-chairperson of the Select Board, said the town was informed of unauthorized trail work about three weeks ago — it had taken place on class four roads, private property and town-owned land.
"There was a Select Board meeting, and the public was invited," he said. "A lot of the landowners were very, very upset about what had happened."
Sebastian said trails were widened anywhere from 10 to 25 feet, whereas previously they spanned about 4 to 6 feet. He estimated the trail extends about 22 miles long and reports he heard indicate that about 16 miles were affected.
Complaints from landowners also involved the removal of trees, disturbance of the ground and damage to stone walls. Sebastian said the town owns about 60 acres of forest, where large trees were taken out without permission.
The Select Board is contacting the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to get information about what permitting will be needed to proceed in a way that follows VAST's best practices for trail development.
VAST met with the Wardsboro Pathfinders Snowmobile Club on Wednesday to discuss next steps. Stevens expects to start with cleaning up the town properties then moving on to the rest.
"I feel good about it," he said. "The remediation work is getting done. I think everyone will be happy with what's going on."
Both snowmobile groups plan to attend the Wardsboro Select Board meeting Tuesday. Juliano said a remediation plan will be proposed.
His club wanted a family-friendly trail, where two snowmobiles could safely pass each other. As time goes on, he explained, the group is seeing more second-home owners and younger snowmobile users on the trail.
Juliano noted his club did not use bulldozers or dump trucks, or put down gravel. He said his club replaced bridges, some made of pallets, and installed water bars to prevent water from pooling in the middle of the trail. Regarding a property where a culvert was installed, he said club members "walked the trail with this landowner prior to any activity, but we don't feel like we expressed ourselves clearly enough to the landowner."
"We feel, in retrospect, we should have had pictures and explained what we were doing," he said.
In this instance, Juliano said the club has removed the culvert and put the bridge back, then seeded the area before the last snowstorm.
"We even put money in the club account in escrow, solely for the purpose of trail remediation for anything that needs to take place," he said. "The landowners seem steadfast that they want the club to have consequences, and one is to make sure that we don't get subsidized to groom the trails this season."
Juliano said the club is willing to forfeit subsidies from VAST for grooming. Members are willing to donate time and gas to the effort.
Struggling to respond to all the questions and requests on Facebook, his group decided Wednesday to appoint one person to handle them. Juliano said the club wants the public to expect a much better response going forward.
"Hit us up on our Facebook page, and we will get back to you," he said. "I can't stress enough that we do respect these landowners. Our intentions were totally wholesome, totally in the name of safety and a better trail. We're not looking to have a main corridor trail with people going 50 to 60 miles per hour."
With less snow in recent years, Juliano said, the trail has been difficult to use, and improvements were aimed at creating more space to spread snow and keep out rain. He noted how those who ride the trail contribute to the local economy and visit the Wardsboro Country Store.