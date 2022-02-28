BELLOWS FALLS — The town's appropriation of $75,000 toward the purchase of the Bellows Falls train station is shaping up to be the hot topic of the 2022 Town Meeting.
In the second presentation in a week to Rockingham and Bellows Falls officials, architects and consultants last Tuesday night outlined the $4 million renovation project of the train station, and the matching $4 million that could be raised by federal and state funds and grants, with the small $75,000 investment on the part of the town.
The $75,000 appropriation, which is on the Town Meeting ballot, was endorsed by Bellows Falls Trustees James "Jiggs" McAuliffe and Jeff Dunbar, as key toward revitalizing an important section of the town.
Dunbar and McAuliffe both said it's time that the town work pro-actively to save a key historic building. The loss of Robertson Paper Mill, the Bellows Falls Garage building and the former Methodist church on Atkinson Street have weighed on the collective spirit of the town.
Dunbar, who has a background in historic preservation, said it was a "fantastic" project, particularly "on the heels of losing two buildings" in recent months.
"It's a historic opportunity for us," he said. "If we are afraid to invest in ourselves," Dunbar said, "how can we expect others?"
McAuliffe, who is one of the fiscal conservatives on the board, was just slightly less enthusiastic. "It's a terrific project," he said. "It's easy to get negative about nano-breweries," he said. But the rehabilitation of the town's train station would be "wonderful for our little town."
At a Bellows Falls Trustees' meeting last Tuesday night, members of the Bellows Falls Intermodal Transportation Center feasibility study team assembled by Rockingham development director Gary Fox, explained what needs to be done to the building, and where the money would come from.
The $4 million in renovations would "set the building up for success," the panel said.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said the investment in the train station, when coupled with the now-expected renovation of the closed Vilas Bridge by the state of New Hampshire would be an enormous boost to The Island economy, that section of Bellows Falls where the two projects are located. On top of that, Pickup noted, there will be a new Depot Street Bridge, which crosses the Bellows Falls Canal.
Steve Horton of Construction Consulting Services, the retired chief operating officer from MacMillan Construction, and Jack Dugan, the former executive director of Monadnock Economic Development Corp. of Keene, N.H., as well as Matt Giffin from Banwell Architects, discussed the project and answered questions.
Banwell Architects of Lebanon, N.H., which did the feasibility study on the train station, said the train station would only use about 20 percent of the available space in the 1921 building. Giffin said he included plans to restore the building's original canopy around the building, which he said would create the perfect outdoor waiting area in the era of COVID-19.
Horton said the building needs to be "gutted" and refitted in order for the town to attract a business to the building.
One potential use that got a lot of attention from Banwell was a small "nano-brewery" and pub. Other potential uses could include a restaurant.
Fox said there is plenty of capacity in the village's water and wastewater plants to handle a very small brewery. A proposed dairy operation at the site of the former Robertson Paper would have taxed the plant's capacity, Fox told McAuliffe.
Village President Deborah Wright said she had been "a naysayer" on the project, and she noted the state Department of Transportation had bought the train station in White River Junction. Why couldn't the state do the same in Bellows Falls, she asked.
Fox, a strong supporter of the project, said the state bought the station and surrounding land in White River Junction in order to control the freight yard in White River Junction, not out of a wish to own the train station. The owner would not sell the state just the freight yard, he said. Fox and Dugan have been talking extensively with the state about the project, and the potential for funding.
Fox said that more passenger trains are in Vermont's future, including the Amtrak station in Bellows Falls. Fox, a strong supporter of the project, said there are plans to have at least three daily passenger trains coming through Bellows Falls within the next few years.
Dugan, who drew up the list of grants the town would be applying for, cited a $500,000 community development block grant and a $1.7 million grant from a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure Safety Improvement Grant, or CRISI, and another $500,000 from the Northern Border Regional Commission, and significant federal and state tax credits, and historic preservation grants.
Dugan said the project could be completed with "little or no debt" for the town, and that with low debt, the town could create a very attractive rental agreement to attract a business to the building.
Fox said after the meeting that the town had put out a request for proposals about the project, including the need for grants and other federal funding, and that team came together. He said many of the same people were involved in the construction of the Connecticut River Transit building.
Rockingham voters will discuss the train station issue, along with other items on the 2022 warning, Monday evening at a hybrid floor meeting, starting at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting will be held in the Lower Theater in the Town Hall, and the meeting will also be held via Zoom.