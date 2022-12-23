BELLOWS FALLS — The purchase of the historic Bellows Falls train station by the town of Rockingham is running late, but still on track.
The purchase of the 1923 station was approved by Rockingham voters earlier this year at Town Meeting. But putting together the complex web of federal and state loans and grants, as well as negotiating a lease with the state of Vermont for the land the station sits on, is taking more time than originally thought.
That was the message this week from Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox and Town Manager Scott Pickup.
“We are able to move forward with the purchase,” Fox said.
Fox, who is heading up the complex project, told the Rockingham Select Board that the town had received virtually all the grants it had applied for so far, which would allow a total of $1.17 million worth of spending, including the purchase of the building for about $250,000 from Vermont Rail Systems, with the balance of spending in planning and initial renovations.
In a follow-up interview on Thursday, Fox said he hopes to close on the purchase of the building by the end of March 2023, but that the timeline he prepared for the Select Board gave him until June. Fox had initially been optimistic in setting an original June 2022 deadline for the purchase.
He said the town had already negotiated a purchase agreement with Vermont Rail Systems and that the town was currently working on a 30-year renewable lease with the state of Vermont’s Agency of Transportation Rail Division on leasing the land.
The town is working closely with the Windham Regional Commission on contamination clean up issues, whether it is cleaning up asbestos and lead in the building, or with petroleum contamination on the grounds of the station. He said Windham Regional is being very helpful to the town in navigating the various brownfield and cleanup issues.
Once the purchase is complete, he said, the town will start the mitigation of the asbestos and lead, and start the design for building new canopies on the station, as well as repairing the masonry, historic windows and doors.
The town and historic preservationists want to bring back the large distinctive canopies that graced the outside of the building and gave rail passengers shelter over the rail platform in inclement weather.
Bellows Falls is served by Amtrak’s The Vermonter, with the train passing through Bellows Falls twice daily. A Greyhound bus stop is also located at the station.
The train station, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since the 1980s, was built in 1923 and replaced a 1851 two and a half story structure which burned in 1922. Once considered a “union” station because it served more than one railroad, the facility is surrounded on three sides of its triangular plot, by different rail lines.
The purchase and initial renovation of the station is part of a larger, more ambitious $4 million project that could involve bringing a business such as a small brewery and restaurant to the station, which at one time offered rail passengers a restaurant and a news stand, in addition to a large waiting room.
The town had appropriated $75,000 in a strong vote of support, and since the March vote the town has received grants from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s downtown program, as well as a $350,000 grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The town recently received a $240,000 grant, coupled with a $60,000 loan, from the Windham Regional Commission toward the brownfields cleanup work. Fox and Pickup said they hope to convert the $60,000 loan into a grant.
Fox told the board that a new right of way for Depot Street needs to be established, further complicating the lease of state land.
He said the discrepancy was discovered during legal research into the state land lease. It showed that the road that runs past the station had never been established with a deed, even though it had been in use since the late 1800s.
Another delay was a result of the project needing to be evaluated under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to make sure the project would not have any adverse effects on the environment, given that so much federal money was potentially involved in the project.