BRATTLEBORO — Just before midnight on Tuesday, the Brattleboro Fire Department was called for a transformer fire on Green Street.
The department reports that firefighters were standing by at School and Green streets for a transformer fire and a primary electrical line down. While securing the area waiting for Green Mountain Power to shut down the power, crews noticed a fire on the exterior of 99 Green St.
The building is owned by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust.
Captain Kurt Schmid ordered a second alarm to bring help from Guilford, Keene, N.H., and Hinsdale, N.H., fire departments to the scene and others departments to help cover.
Crews could only evacuate the residents from 99 Green St. because the primary electrical line was down in the driveway of the house and no suppression efforts could be done until the power was shut off.
Green Mountain Power arrived within minutes and shut the power down.
An exterior wall caught fire and the blaze traveled up the exterior and interior wall. The fire was knocked down quickly and reported under control at 12:59 a.m.
Officials determined the cause of the fire to be the primary electrical line that was down in the street and then back fed through the electrical service and cable TV service for 99 Green St.
Red Cross was called to the scene and is helping the 14 residents that lived in the building. All the pets from the building were accounted for.