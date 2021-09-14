The autumn view from the grounds of the Lincoln family home, Hildene, on Oct. 19, 2016. With leaf-peeping season just around the corner, a national travel magazine has included Manchester on a list of its top small-town getaways this fall. The article from Travel + Leisure magazine calls Manchester a "quintessential autumn destination" and says the area is "perfect for hiking along leafy trails to look for waterfalls and stunning views" when the fall colors peak around mid-October.