BRATTLEBORO — A manufacturer is showing interest in Long Falls Paperboard with the hope of making food containers and the like with agricultural fibers.
"With the history and the position of the Emerald Brand group," said Ralph Bianculli, founder and CEO of Emerald Brand and Paradigm Group, "this plant would play well into the business model we are doing across the country."
Emerald and Paradigm produce a number of products for corporate clients that replace paper, mostly for packaging and in food containers, coffee cups and similar items.
"The state of Vermont is a perfect place for us," said Bianculli, who said the Green Mountain State's reputation for sustainability fits well into his business plan.
Long Falls Paperboard has gone through a number of iterations over the years. In 2015, Neenah, a Georgia-based paper maker, bought the facility, then known as FiberMark. In fall 2018, Neenah announced it was closing the plant, but a few months later, Long Falls purchased it.
Long Falls fell behind on paying taxes, though it recently paid the 2019 bill to the town. The tax bill for 2020 came due, but has not been paid yet. Long Falls has another year to pay the bill.
Bianculli said the Long Falls plant could be converted rather quickly to make products with tree-free fibers, such as sugarcane and wheat. Bianculli said his company is also looking at hemp fiber.
"In some cases, paper plants haven't changed for more than 100 years," he said. "We see Long Falls as an ideal plant to bring our technology and get the plant running to full capacity."
Mike Cammenga, one of the principals of Long Falls, said he had no comment on Emerald's interest in the plant, but said it wouldn't take much to convert the plant from paper to non-tree products.
"Emerald is a pretty solid company with a great innovative product," he said.
Long Falls managing partner Richard Normandin declined to discuss Emerald's interest in the Brattleboro plant. Adam Grinold, the executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, which helped negotiate the sale of the plant to Long Falls, also had no comment on the matter.
"Hopefully we can get this worked out," said Bianculli, who admitted there are a number of obstacles still standing the way. He declined to detail those obstacles.