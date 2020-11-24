BRATTLEBORO — Without cheers, or fanfare, the Brattleboro Christmas tree was lit with just a small handful of people in attendance.
The tree lighting event normally happens on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but Vermont Governor Phil Scott ordered full-scale events not to happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tree, from Elysian Farm in Dummerston, was put up on Tuesday morning by Dick DeGray, chairman of the design committee for the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, with help from two Retreat Farm workers, and was lit later in the evening.
The tree lighting was filmed by BCTV and will air at 6 p.m. on Friday, as people are urged to stay socially distant this holiday season.
DeGray said this is one the biggest trees ever put up in the downtown area. He said the tree and holiday lights downtown couldn’t have happened without the efforts of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance.
Greg Worden helped DeGray string up the nearly 1800 lights on the tree.
“It took a little effort to light the tree because of its height,” said DeGray. “We hope people can drive by and see the park lit up at night; it’s quintessential Vermont.”
DeGray made some brief remarks to the few people gathered for the ceremony Tuesday.
“Obviously in the year of the COVID, this is a little bit different than in years past, having carolers and hot chocolate,” he said. “As we move into the holiday season, I’d like you to think about others less fortunate than you, and make sure you stay safe. And next year we’ll get together with hundreds of people, hopefully, and have a really big celebration. Merry Christmas to all.”