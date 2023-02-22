BRATTLEBORO — Tri-Park Cooperative Housing is on track to develop 26 new home sites in its Mountain Home Park in West Brattleboro to help relocate residents living in manufactured homes in a flood prone area along the Whetstone Brook.
"The homes are in the floodplain and we're going to remove them," said Daniel Ridlehoover, senior project manager for M&S Development, which was hired to help Tri-Park find funding and to implement the cooperative's master plan.
Before that can happen though, he said, Tri-Park will develop additional sites at Mountain Home and will install brand new manufactured homes on the sites.
"Our goal is for the last funding source to come at the end of the summer," he said. "We can order the homes to be built over the winter and have them installed in the summer of 2024."
Tri-Park Housing Cooperative is wholly owned by its residents and provides housing in the Mountain Home, Glen Park and Black Mountain communities, to about one of every eight residents in Brattleboro, most of them low- and middle-income people.
People living in harm's way will be offered buyouts through the state's Flood Resilient Communities Fund and will be able to use that money to buy the new homes, said Ridlehoover.
Residents will own their own homes but pay lot rent to Tri-Park, he said.
The homes targeted for relocation are located on Brookwood Drive, Village Drive, Edgewood Drive, and Woodvale Drive.
The land along the Whetstone Brook will be protected under a conservation easement held by the Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources.
The project will allow for the restoration of a riparian buffer along the Whetstone Brook and Halladay Brook as well the restoration of a natural pattern of flooding and the re-establishment of channel equilibrium and general floodplain function.
The conserved area will be available for passive outdoor recreational use.
In addition to funding from the Vermont Flood Resilient Communities Fund, the $6.8 million project is receiving money from the U.S. Congress through its congressionally directed funding program, the Vermont Homeowner Tax Credit, Community Development Block Grants, a Vermont Housing and Conservation Board Grant, and the Vermont Housing Finance Authority.
To date, Tri-Park has either received or will receive most of the funding for the project.
Ridelhover said helping Tri-Park with the project is personal for folks at M&S Development.
"Every single one of us in our office knows multiple people who live in Tri-Park," he said. "These are our friends, neighbors and former co-workers and it's a big piece of the housing for parents and grandparents."