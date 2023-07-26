BRATTLEBORO — A man, who insists on being referred to as "Christ" and is alleged to have engaged in a five-day standoff with police at his home in Vernon in 2021, was removed from the courtroom after refusing to meet expectations of the judge and repeatedly calling him a "tyrant."
Kristopher Knutson, 50, is on trial for reckless endangerment and seven counts of violating an abuse prevention order. He watched the proceedings remotely from another room and Judge John Treadwell said he would check in with him at times to see if would like to return to the courtroom.
"I don't recognize your authority," Knutson told Treadwell when discussing courtroom expectations before the jury came out. "You're a tyrant. This is a kangaroo court. You're all going to be held accountable. ... I am a political prisoner."
After the lunch break, Knutson was allowed back in if he agreed not to be disruptive and not address anyone unless through his attorney. As the jurors entered, he yelled about being wronged and having to be represented by an attorney he did not want.
Treadwell had Knutson removed again.
"What you're doing is unlawful," Knutson said as he was led out of the room by court officers. "It's a violation of my human rights."
Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender's Office represented Knutson despite Knutson's strong objections. Due to Knutson's inability to engage in standard court interactions, his request to represent himself was denied by the court. If convicted, he can appeal the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court and the case could be retried.
Knutson has a history of being disruptive in court. He has been removed from the courtroom at several hearings after outbursts but was deemed competent by evaluators to stand trial.
Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins said Vermont State Police Troopers were put in danger of death or serious injury when Knutson waved a loaded handgun in their direction during a stand-off at his home after he refused to leave the residence as part of a restraining order.
"This case is not about masking, something that you will hear the defendant has strong feelings about, COVID related masking in schools," Nevins said during opening arguments. "Nor is this case about why the abuse prevention order was issued."
Nevins said Knutson's wife obtained a temporary relief from abuse order on Sept. 2, 2021 with provisions that also prohibited him from contacting her or their two children and required him to turn his handgun over to police.
After the order was served by Windham County Sheriff's Office deputies, Nevins said, Knutson "immediately went inside. He did not vacate his residence. He almost immediately began texting [his wife] and saying fairly awful things."
Nevins said police hoped Knutson would calm down but two days later, "it becomes pretty clear the defendant is not going to just exit the house."
Vermont State Police Troopers surrounded the home and brought in a crisis negotiation team to encourage Knutson to leave, Nevins said.
"He continues to refuse," Nevins said. "He indicates he is armed, he has guns, and at some point during this standoff, he comes outside with a loaded firearm and waves it at a treeline where several officers are standing."
Troopers used tear gas to force him out of the home, Nevins said. A search warrant resulted in the discovery of several guns and ammunition.
Ammons declined to provide an opening argument. Before the jury came out, he said he and Knutson never had any discussions about a potential defense; they spoke mostly only of philosophical matters.
Several witnesses were called by the state. The trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.