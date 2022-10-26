BRATTLEBORO — A civil suit filed by a local community activist against a Vermont State Trooper was dismissed by the federal court last Thursday.
In January 2018, Shela Linton filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont alleging troopers with the Vermont State Police used excessive force against her while she and nearly 30 other people were protesting the state’s failure to pass a single-payer health care plan.
The protest took place in the Vermont State House on Jan. 8, 2015.
Linton also alleged that she was singled out by troopers because she is African American. Linton is a co-founder of Brattleboro’s Root Social Justice Center.
The initial filing was against the Vermont State Police, VSP Det. Jacob Zorn, supervisor Paul White and Lt. Col. Tom L’Esperance.
All of the defendants except Zorn were previously dismissed by the court.
The Vermont State Police as an organization was dismissed because the state is protected under the sovereign immunity granted it in the Eleventh Amendment.
White and L’Esperance were dismissed because the court found they were acting in their official capacities and, as agents of the state, are protected by qualified immunity and because they are now retired.
However, wrote Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford in December 2018, while Zorn is also protected by qualified immunity, that portion of the suit could proceed.
On Thursday, Crawford wrote that he was dismissing the suit against Zorn as well, on the grounds he didn’t exceed his authority during the incident.
Linton and others were arrested and cited with unlawful trespass, which Crawford noted is not a “particularly severe” crime and the potential threat to safety was “relatively low.”
Linton and the other protestors refused repeated requests by troopers to remove themselves from the State House.
While Linton wasn’t attempting to evade arrest, wrote Crawford, she did take some steps “beyond mere noncompliance with police orders ...” by linking her arms with the arms of the other demonstrators sitting, thus eliminating “some less forceful options” for her removal.
“Even granting that Ms. Linton was not physically or verbally aggressive, [court precedent] does not clearly establish that Sgt. Zorn’s maneuver lifting Ms. Linton while applying wrist compression violated the law,” wrote Crawford. “In short, no clearly established law categorically prohibited Sgt. Zorn from using pain compliance to compel Ms. Linton to her feet.”
Zorn’s actions, stated Linton in her complaint, exacerbated a prior-existing left shoulder injury.
“These injuries, while significant, are not sufficient to defeat Sgt. Zorn’s qualified immunity defense,” wrote Crawford.
Linton also contended she, as a Black woman, was treated differently than the other protestors, all white.
In previous court cases, noted Crawford, for such a claim to stand in court it must provide allegations of overtly racially-motivated misconduct, such as the use of racial slurs, allegations that other members of the protected class suffered similar mistreatment, or received treatment less favorable than similarly situated persons who were not members of the protected class.
Crawford concluded Linton had not met this burden of proof.
And because Linton was the only Black person at the protest, he wrote, she can’t prove a claim of race-based animus.
“[T]he court concludes that Ms. Linton has failed to come forward with any evidence other than the different treatment she received compared to the other arrestees,” wrote Crawford.
Linton didn’t respond to a request for a comment on the dismissal.