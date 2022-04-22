WALPOLE, N.H. — A New Hampshire State trooper who shot and injured a 25-year-old Walpole man on Dec. 4 was legally justified in doing so, the N.H. Attorney General's Office said in a statement issued Thursday.
At just past 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, Trooper Zachary Bernier and Walpole Police Officer Dean Wright responded to 800 County Road in Walpole to a report that Jacob Gasbarro was suicidal.
Bernier Wright encountered Gasbarro in the driveway of his home when they arrived. During their conversation with Gasbarro, he pulled what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Wright.
At that point, the AG's office said, Bernier drew his own weapon and fired 10 shots at Gasbarro.
"Unknown to Trooper Bernier and Officer Wright at the time, Mr. Gasbarro’s firearm was an Airsoft pellet gun," according to the AG's office. "All safety markings had been removed from the gun and as a result, it looked like a real handgun."
Gasbarro was shot twice, in his right lower back and once in his right hip. He was hospitalized for his wounds and survived. No one else was injured during the encounter, and no one discharged a weapon other than Bernier.
"The Attorney General’s Office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit have conducted a full investigation to determine whether that use of deadly force against Mr. Gasbarro was legally justified," the statement said. "After a review of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the attorney general has determined that it was objectively reasonable for Trooper Bernier to conclude that Mr. Gasbarro had a real firearm pointed at Officer Wright. Therefore, the attorney general has concluded that Trooper Bernier’s shooting of Mr. Gasbarro was a legally justified use of deadly force."
Criminal charges are pending against Gasbarro for the Dec. 4 incident.
"As a result, the Attorney General’s Office is unable to release further information about its investigation at this time," the AG's office said. "However, when the current legal proceedings against Mr. Gasbarro have concluded, the Attorney General’s Office will issue its full report on the investigation into Trooper Bernier’s use of deadly force, with the associated findings and reasoning behind the determination made."