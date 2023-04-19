DOVER — A Troy, N.H., man was killed in a vehicle crash on Dover Hill Road in East Dover on Tuesday.
According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him, Jeremy Michaud, 35, was driving a 1993 Mack diesel truck owned by Keene, N.H., well drilling contractor Cushing & Sons.
The GoFundMe went on to say, “our beloved Jeremy was a wonderful husband, father, son, uncle and friend. He touched the lives of all those around him. Although he has passed, all of the laughter-filled conversations, fishing trips and music he played will live on through us all.”
The GoFundMe was set up to lessen the financial burden of funeral costs and lost wages for the family. It went on to say that "if you cannot contribute financially, you can continue honoring Michaud by sharing stories and memories of the amazing man that he was."
The crash occurred at Dover Hill Road at the corner of Taft Brook Road in East Dover.
On Tuesday, Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson said the call came in at about 9 a.m.
“We got a call of a truck accident on this curve, and that it had rolled over and it was smoking,” he said.
“My detective and senior patrolman came over, investigated it and realized that it was a fatality,” he said.
He also said the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, which also conducts investigations into fatal accidents, might assist in determining the cause of the accident.
The road reopened to traffic just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.