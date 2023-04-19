DOVER — A Troy, N.H., man was killed in a vehicle crash on Dover Hill Road in East Dover on Tuesday.
According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him, Jeremy Michaud, 35, was driving a 1993 Mack diesel truck owned by Keene, N.H., well drilling contractor Cushing & Sons.
The GoFundMe page stated: “Our beloved Jeremy was a wonderful husband, father, son, uncle and friend. He touched the lives of all those around him. Although he has passed, all of the laughter-filled conversations, fishing trips and music he played will live on through us all.”
The GoFundMe was set up to lessen the financial burden of funeral costs and lost wages for the family. It went on to say that "if you cannot contribute financially, you can continue honoring Michaud by sharing stories and memories of the amazing man that he was."
The crash occurred at Dover Hill Road at the corner of Taft Brook Road in East Dover. Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson said the call came in at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“We got a call of a truck accident on this curve, and that it had rolled over and it was smoking,” he said.
“My detective and senior patrolman came over, investigated it and realized that it was a fatality,” he said.
Two inspectors from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles assisted the Dover Police Department with the investigation.
In a phone conversation Wednesday with the Reformer, Johnson said the preliminary investigation shows that there may have been some sort of brake failure leading to the crash.
“We are handling the investigation, but Vermont DMV inspectors will do an inspection of the vehicle and confirm the condition of the vehicle and brake failure,” said Johnson. “The preliminary investigation is showing that it was caused due to brake failure. The reason why we suggest that is because he was coming down the hill quite a ways back. There were no signs of brake marks, skid marks, or anything like that.”
Johnson said that, according to a witness, Michaud was blowing his horn, trying to warn others about the potential danger of his vehicle traveling down the hill.
“There was a witness that was close by and had heard when he was coming down the hill," said Johnson. "He was constantly blowing his horn. It wasn't like 'beep, beep, beep,' it was a consistent blowing of the horn, which we were assuming he was warning potential traffic."
Johnson said the investigation shows that Michaud most likely died on impact.
Johnson noted that this is not the first incident on this sharp curve on Dover Hill Road; several years ago another fatal incident took place there involving a logging truck. He also said that two nights prior to this incident, a crash took place in the same spot with a driver that was three times over the legal alcohol limit to drive.
The road reopened to traffic just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.