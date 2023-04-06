PUTNEY — A crew of first responders received recognition for their "outstanding work and dedication" after saving a resident who went into cardiac arrest and has made a fully recovery.
During an afternoon in early February, the Putney Fire Department and Rescue Inc. responded to a report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing.
Members of the response team Fire Chief Tom Goddard, Capt. AJ Cable, firefighter Jessica Goddard, firefighter Zach Hahn, firefighter Justin St. Martin and firefighter Devin McHale joined Rescue Inc. paramedic Jason Antos and advanced emergency medical technician Bernie Cote in performing basic life support interventions. Their response included a cardiac defibrillation, which resulted in the patient immediately regaining cardiac function.
"As a direct result of your efforts and skills," honorary plaques presented to the team state, "the patient survived this cardiac arrest event, and has made a full recovery. Your dedication and willingness to perform your duties as part of a team approach is recognized and truly appreciated. You are a true asset to the Putney Fire Department, Rescue Inc. and the citizens of Putney."
Fire Department Capt. Evan Martin said it is "fairly rare" for someone to be saved after going into cardiac arrest. According to the American Heart Association, the adult survival rate for cardiac arrest occurring outside of a hospital is 9.1 percent.
On Feb. 22, the crew had been presented awards. They also were recognized via the Putney Fire Department's Facebook page.