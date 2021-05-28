BELLOWS FALLS -- Citing short staffing in the Bellows Falls Police Department, village officials have postponed making a decision on a request from Great River Hydro LLC that the police department open and close the gate to the Herrick's Cove recreation area in Rockingham this season during the weekends.
The village has been sending an officer to open and close the gate to the recreation area on the Connecticut River, on the weekends, a few miles north of the village, but the Village Board of Trustees isn't sure that courtesy can continue.
The Bellows Falls Police Department has had several officers leave in the past two years, and so far hasn't been able to hire replacements.
And while Herrick's Cove is actually in the town of Rockingham, the town doesn't have a police department, relying on coverage from the Vermont State Police.
Previously, TransCanada, which sold the hydro system to Great River in 2017, hired the Windham County Sheriff's Department to patrol the area, which has been the source of complaints off and on of illicit sexual activity and drug dealing and use.
But the trustees were mindful of the fact that Great River Hydro, like TransCanada before it, is the village's and the town of Rockingham's largest taxpayer.
Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe noted that the village, and town, had a good relationship with Great River Hydro, and didn't want to jeopardize it over the police issue. The town and village struck a five-year tax deal with Great River shortly after the company bought the hydro network, thus keeping the town and the hydro system owner out of the courts on tax appeals.
Trustees also mentioned liability issues, if the village police got injured responding to an incident out of the village.
Village President Deborah Wright said Friday that it was an issue of manpower, and that the trustees were "conerned about the amount of time out of the village."
It could mean "life or death," in some extreme situations, she said.
"I don't think it's appropriate," she said.
At one point, the village billed the town of Rockingham for the police officer's time going up to Great River Hydro, Wright said.
Right now, the police department is at half-strength, with only three officers, plus Chief David Bemis. The department is funded for six officers.
Matthew Cole, the local spokesman for Great River, said Friday that Great River's portion of Herrick's Cove would be open starting Friday, but he said he was unaware that the village police would not be able to open and close the gates at night.
Cole said there are two gates at the recreation area, and that Great River only controls the gate to the picnic area. The other gate is at the end of a town road, he said, and is controlled by the town.
He said the gates were necessary to cut down on what he term "nefarious" activities at night at the area. Neighbors to the recreation area, as well as boaters and birders using the area, have complained about activities at the remote location.
Great River announced on its website that its recreational facilities would be open for 2021, and it said it would be providing picnic tables and portable toilets, but that individuals should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding masks and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Great River Hydro bought the 13 hydro stations from energy giant TransCanada in 2017. Relicensing efforts before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission started in 2012 for Bellows Falls, Vernon and Wilder. The licenses are expected to last 40 years or more, and address the recreational facilities as well as the power generation issues.
The recreation area, which is located where the Williams River joins the Connecticut River, has two sections: one including a fishing access to the Connecticut and the other a large public picnic area.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said there may be hope on the horizon, when it comes to staffing at the police department.
One part-time officer has agreed to attend the next session of the Vermont Police Academy in June, which would ultimately lead that person to being certified.
A second potential candidate has experience -- "he's a strong candidate," in Pickup's words, and currently works at a correctional facility, but would also have to go to the police academy.
In the meanwhile, Bellows Falls will not "go forward" with the request from Great River Hydro, Pickup said. He noted that there was nothing in the FERC re-licensing information that addressed the policing issue at Herrick's Cove, while noting there were "some proposals for improvements."
"I want to continue to have a very good relationship with them," McAuliffe said. The town and village tax agreement for five years ends in 2022, and negotiations for another agreement should start later this year.