BELLOWS FALLS — Gary Fox’s ears must have been burning Tuesday night, when the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees heaped praise on the work he was doing for the village and the town of Rockingham.
But that praise didn’t translate into immediate financial support to turn Fox’s three-quarters job as development director for Rockingham into a full-time position, with financial support from the village of Bellows Falls.
Fox, who was present at Tuesday night’s meeting, heard plenty of praise from the trustees who were at the meeting: James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, Village President Deborah Wright and Trustee Jeff Dunbar. Trustee Wade Masure attended via Zoom, and he also was supportive of Fox’s work. Missing was Trustee Stefan Golec.
But McAuliffe and Wright were adamant that the village should not be contributing to Fox’s salary, since they viewed it as a town responsibility.
McAuliffe said the village only pays for police, fire and water and sewer services, and everything else comes from the town. It’s not as if the individual taxpayers in Bellows Falls don’t contribute to Fox’s salary, they do, McAuliffe and Wright pointed out, but it’s as Rockingham taxpayers.
New Municipal Manager Scott Pickup has suggested that Fox’s position be upgraded to full time. Pickup, who has been on the job since mid-October, said that Fox put in way more than his required hours. The town and village are about to embark on an ambitious redevelopment plan in Bellows Falls, he said.
Fox, whose primary responsibility recently has been writing and applying for various grants, is needed to apply for grants to support the “complex” project that is being discussed for the redevelopment of The Island, Pickup said.
He said he and Fox were already working on “multiple layers of grants” for the project, which he said could lead to a new facility on The Island worth between $8 to $10 million, with what he said would be between $3 and $5 million “of outside money.”
“Gary is a winner by a longshot,” Pickup said.
“I’m a fan of Gary Fox, I think he’s done a terrific job,” said McAuliffe, acknowledging that Fox was “putting a lot of his own time” into the job.
But as for sharing the cost of his position with the town, McAuliffe balked.
“Anything he’s working on is an enhancement of the town of Rockingham and all of its parts,” he said, noting that Bellows Falls residents would be taxed twice to support Fox’s position, both as town residents and then as village residents.
He said the development director’s position is “a town function,” and he said he would support “whatever the town of Rockingham does.”
“I’m also a fan of Gary,” said Trustee Jeff Dunbar, who said he would support extending his position to fulltime. If the town doesn’t pick up the full cost, he said, he thought the village should be open to that consideration.
“Development is where we should be moving,” said Dunbar.
Trustee Wade Masure said he wanted more information about the costs and benefits of the village picking up a portion of Fox’s salary. “It certainly deserves more facts,” he said.
Wright sided with McAuliffe’s view. The development office has been a town responsibility for the past two decades, she said. And she also asked Pickup for more data — “dollars and cents” — about the position.
Fox is “plugged into that world” of grant writing, Pickup said.
McAuliffe said the village in the past had reimbursed the town for work done by the town’s engineer, rather than help fund the position.
He said it may make sense to “approach it that way.”
Pickup again said the project he and Fox were working on was “very complicated,” and would also extend to include the redevelopment of the Bellows Falls train station.
Shannon Burbela, the town and village finance director, said that in the past several months Fox has been doing a “significant amount” of work on behalf of the village, particularly grants. She said grants he had received would result in $70,000 in reimbursements.
“He’s been working pretty diligently for the village,” Burbela said.
A year ago, then Manager Wendy Harrison had also suggested increasing Fox’s position to fulltime, but it was a casualty of budget cuts.
The trustees took no action on Pickup’s suggestion but agreed it might be best discussed at an upcoming joint meeting between the trustees and Rockingham Select Board.