BELLOWS FALLS — Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Finance Director James Vezina said he had some bad news and some good news for the Rockingham School Board on Monday night.
Vezina told directors that tuition payments were less than anticipated — to the tune of more than $288,000 — and that the budget did not include $139,000 for its preschool program.
Despite those problems, Vezina said, it’s likely the school year will end up with a modest surplus, thanks to savings in other areas. “The bottom line will true out,” he said.
Another budget problem, he said, is that funding for the athletic programs at Bellows Falls Middle School was not included, a COVID-19-era oversight since funding had been suspended the previous year.
“We’re close. I think we will come out OK,” said Vezina. “We have a little bit of a cushion.”
School Board member Christopher Kibbe, a retired Windham Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent, said estimating tuition revenue was key to any budget. “It can be done,” he said.
Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said that, despite the problem area, the board is expected to end the 2022-23 year with a slight surplus. “It’s going to work out,” she said.
Lambert said the budgeting problems could be traced back to the fall 2021, when the School Board was preparing the budget for the current school year, which ends next month.
Former Finance Director Flora Pagan did not put any funding in the budget for the preschool program, under which the school district pays private preschools toward their students, under state law.
Despite those budget problems, Lambert said she believes the budget will end up balanced.
“We’re just letting people know to watch their spending” until the end of June, she said.
Vezina started work for the WNESU towns last May, she said, and has been working through the problems left behind by Pagan. Pagan had been placed on leave by Superintendent Andrew Haas after a financial audit uncovered many problems. She later resigned.
The board met behind closed doors for about an hour after its regular meeting and announced it had agreed to a $105,000 contract for Henry Bailly, the new principal at Bellows Falls Middle School. Bailly is the acting principal.
Lambert praised the dramatic change in atmosphere at the school under his leadership, and she said the salary was in line with other principals in the district.