BRATTLEBORO — Vermont News & Media is hosting a debate Friday with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate at its Landmark Hill Drive offices.
Tune in from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at reformer.com, benningtonbanner.com and manchesterjournal.com, or with media partners Brattleboro Community Television and Great Eastern Radio Kool FM radio channels 106.7 and 96.3. Check in, too, on the Banner, Journal and Reformer Facebook pages.
Candidates Isaac Evans-Frantz of Brattleboro, Dr. Niki Thran of Warren and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch are vying for the national seat in Congress. The seat is being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is not seeking reelection. Leahy was first elected in 1974.
Candidates will field questions from the community, sent in after a regional callout.
The audience will consist of invited guests of the candidates, as well as invitees from Southern Vermont town government, business and tourism sectors.