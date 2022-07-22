Vermont News & Media is hosting a debate today with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate at its Landmark Hill Drive offices.
Watch here from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at reformer.com, benningtonbanner.com and manchesterjournal.com, or with media partners Brattleboro Community Television and Great Eastern Radio Kool FM radio channels 106.7 and 96.3. Check in, too, on the Banner, Journal and Reformer Facebook pages, as well as on Brattleboro's BCTV, Channel 1085; Manchester's GNAT, Channel 1074; and Bennington's CAT-TV, Channel 1085.
Democratic US Senate Debate from BrattleboroTV Live on Vimeo.
Candidates Isaac Evans-Frantz of Brattleboro, Dr. Niki Thran of Warren and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch are vying for the national seat in Congress. The seat is being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is not seeking reelection. Leahy was first elected in 1974.
Candidates will field questions from the community, sent in after a regional callout. The audience will consist of invited guests of the candidates, as well as invitees from Southern Vermont town government, business and tourism sectors.