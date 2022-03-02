WILMINGTON — Twin Valley Unified Union School District’s $10,177,905 fiscal year 2023 budget passed 307-196, signaling to the board its success in explaining a somewhat complicated situation.
“I was very pleased to get that kind of support,” School Board Chairwoman Janna Ewart said following Tuesday’s vote.
Ewart said the board had to tell voters why the budget is up nearly 14 percent over the current year. She has been pointing to Act 173, a state law switching how special education funding is allocated from supervisory unions to schools, as the primary driver but not the only increase in expenditures.
“It seems like we got the message out to voters,” she said.
The new spending plan is expected to cause tax rates to rise by 1.2 percent in Wilmington and decrease by 4.5 percent in Whitingham. Several factors outside of the School Board’s control help determine the rates, including changes related to real estate values in towns and student counts in which special weights are added that take into account poverty, student ages and ability to speak the English language.
Using a big chunk of surplus funds, Twin Valley voters approved putting $300,000 into a reserve fund for maintenance projects and $797,040 for a new Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund. The articles passed, respectively, in margins of 399 to 93 and 375 to 123. The fund to help keep taxes from fluctuating too much is brand new; its creation was approved in a 374-124 vote.
Kathy Larsen of Wilmington, Lyndsay Bushey-Hesselbach of Whitingham and Kristy Corey of Whitingham were re-elected to the board for three-year terms. Voters elected Jason M. Hartnett of Wilmington, who currently serves on the board, to finish out two years remaining on a three-year term.
Ewart said in the coming year, the board is looking to conduct community outreach including to surrounding towns, with a climate survey to help assess different aspects of experiences from students, parents, and community members in Twin Valley schools. The hope is to identify how the board can best address needs.
Other goals Ewart cited involve utilizing the Southeastern Vermont Regional PreK-12 Collaborative programming to help ensure financial sustainability while looking after student needs, expanding programming using characteristics determined in Portrait of Student Success committee work as a guide, addressing long-term effects of COVID-related learning challenges, continuing to dive into the finances to “right size” the budget, and supporting the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity to address the impact of tax rates.