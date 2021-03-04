WILMINGTON — Twin Valley’s $8,992,086 budget for the next fiscal year was approved in a 607-200 vote Tuesday.
The Twin Valley Unified Union School Board set out to save taxpayers money and stop the district from being financially penalized by the state. The budget “represents a lot of hard work and a lot of great decreases and I think a very exciting phase if we can stay out of the penalty box,” School Board Chairwoman Kathy Larsen said at a meeting held remotely in January.
A strategy was developed to keep the district from exceeding a spending threshold, which is said to be more difficult for smaller or more rural school districts to avoid. The plan involves a mix of decreasing expenditures and applying surplus money or fund balance, with no changes to programming.
“The Twin Valley board, along with the administration, created what we believed to be a responsible budget for 2021-2022, and we deeply appreciate the support of the voters for that budget,” Larsen told the Reformer on Thursday. “Even with the majority of our students returning to school in person for four days a week last fall, the board knows that these past 12 months have been challenging and stressful for teachers, staff, administration, parents, and students. We continue to appreciate the effort that everyone has put forth during the pandemic to do their best for our students.”
Voters from Whitingham and Wilmington also elected Bob Fisher as moderator, Christine Richter as treasurer and Therese Lounsbury as clerk. The officials ran unopposed in Tuesday’s ballot vote.
Larsen was reelected in Wilmington and Jared D. Kingsley was elected in Whitingham. Both ran without challengers.