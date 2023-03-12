Whitingham and Wilmington residents approved a $9,974,057 budget for fiscal year 2024 in a 226-71 vote on annual Town Meeting Day.
“The Twin Valley school board greatly appreciates the support the voters of Whitingham and Wilmington have once again given to the budget, the schools and the students,” said Kathy Larsen, vice chairwoman of the Twin Valley Unified Union District Board.
The FY24 budget is nearly $982,000 higher than the spending plan approved last year for FY23.
“When presenting a budget, we work hard to minimize increases for our taxpayers and still maintain academic programs,” Larsen said. “Strengthening our maintenance reserve fund was also a key consideration in our budget work this year.”
An article to allocate $100,000 of the FY22 surplus to the Maintenance Reserve Fund for drainage repairs at the elementary school field passed 213 to 86. About $166,268 from the FY22 surplus will go to the same fund for maintaining school facilities and/or emergency repairs after an article for the purpose passed 241 to 54.
Larsen said the district has many areas in need of maintenance including improvements to heating systems at both the elementary school in Wilmington and the middle/high school in Whitingham, and the drainage of the elementary school field.
“We thank the voters for supporting these projects and look forward to getting to work on them,” she said.
In a 212-85 vote, stipends for the School Board chairperson increased by $300 for a total of $1,500. In a 210-87 vote, stipends for other board members increased by $400 for a total of $1,000.
The district will apply $300,000 from the Tax Stabilization Reserve Account to FY24 revenue after an article passed 240 to 53.
Elections for the district were uncontested.
Bob Fisher, moderator, and Therese Lounsbury, clerk, were re-elected as district officers. Kristen Breeden of Whitingham, Mark Tiddes of Wilmington and Chad Bullock of Wilmington were elected to the board.